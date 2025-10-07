Nine New Jersey players win big prizes in the latest Powerball and Mega Millions lottery drawings

NEW YORK CITY - SEPTEMBER 05: A newsstand in Manhattan advertises the latest Powerball Jackpot, now reaching $1.8 billion, on September 05, 2025, in New York City. Saturday night's drawing will follow no winners from Wednesday's $1.4 billion grand prize, Powerball said. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

New Jersey continues to see strong lottery luck this week as nine players from across the state secured significant prizes in recent Powerball and Mega Millions drawing.

The New Jersey Lottery verified that multiple tickets purchased at different retail locales matched enough figures to claim cash prices ranging from thousands to hundreds of thousands of bones.

According to officers, several of the winning tickets were bought ahead of the recent Powerball drawing, which featured a growing jackpot that has captured public attention.

While no New Jersey ticket matched all six figures to win the top prize, multiple residers managed to land secondary prizes that are still life-changing for numerous.

​Powerball and Mega Millions bring statewide excitement

Powerball and Mega Millions remain among the most extensively played lottery games in the United States, and New Jersey is frequently among the countries with frequent winners.

In the most recent Powerball drawing, some players matched four white balls plus the red Powerball, earning prizes of $50,000 each. Others added the Power Play option, which multiplied their winnings to indeed a bigger amount. Mega Millions also produced strong results for New Jersey players.

Several tickets matched five figures without the Mega Ball, earning substantial payouts. While no one in the state hit the jackpot, these secondary prizes added up to the collective win that has gotten so much of attention worldwide.

The New Jersey Lottery has not yet released the names of the winners, in keeping with state policy to cover player sequestration. Officers do still verify that the winning tickets were purchased in different counties.

​Lottery officials remind players to check their tickets

Lottery officials are reminding everyone to double-check tickets because unclaimed prizes are usually ignored. In New Jersey, winners have usually one year from the date of the drawing to come and pick up their winnings.

Smaller prizes can be redeemed directly from approved retailers, but greater rewards have to go through official lottery claim centers. Officials also continue to promote responsible play, indicating that while winning the lottery is thrilling, most players do it for entertainment purposes.

The Powerball and Mega Millions top prizes tend to increase when no one is on hand to claim the prize, attracting new gamblers who want to give it a shot.

The coming Powerball drawing is listed for Wednesday, with an estimated jackpot that continues to rise after no grand prize winner was declared in the last round.

Mega Millions will follow with its coming drawing on Friday. New Jersey players are anticipated to share in large figures again, as the state’s recent group of winners has bought in lots of positivity.

With nine residers formerly walking down with notable prizes, the excitement continues as the jackpot rolls over with the possibility of indeed bigger wins to look forward to.