Sister Wives star Christine Brown opens up about heartbreak over daughter Mykelti relocating to North Carolina

Sister Wives aired on Sunday, October 5, 2025, with a new episode that showed Christine Brown preparing for a major family change.

The episode followed Christine as she helped her daughter, Mykelti Brown Padron, pack up her home in Utah and move to North Carolina with her husband, Tony Padron and their three children, Avalon, Archer Banks, and Ace McCord.

In a confessional segment, Mykelti said,

“Every time I talk about moving to my mom, I break her heart just a little bit more. She’s really sad. She’s really heartbroken.”

Christine, who lived in Utah with her husband David Woolley, explained that she would miss the early years of her grandchildren’s lives.

Mykelti added that living in North Carolina would bring her closer to Maddie Brown Brush and her family, while also giving Tony the chance to pursue his chess career. The episode also highlighted Mykelti’s relationship with her father Kody Brown.

She noted, “Told him he should come up and see us before we leave and it didn’t happen. It is what it is.”

Christine said the situation had been “sad” for everyone involved. Sister Wives aired Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Christine and Mykelti discussed the impact of moving far from Utah in Sister Wives

The episode showed Christine and Mykelti working together in the kitchen as they packed their belongings before the move. Christine expressed how hard it was to say goodbye, telling the cameras,

“Mykelti’s moving tomorrow. We’re driving her and her kids cross-country tomorrow. It’s really hard.”

Mykelti explained to her mother why she felt the relocation was necessary, stating that she wanted her children to grow up with cousins.

“It’s like Aspyn and Ysabel don’t have kids yet and they won’t have kids for a while. And I want my kids to have cousins,” she said.

She also noted that the move benefited her husband.

“Tony just needs to pursue his chess career,” Mykelti told Christine. Christine jokingly replied, “You’re like, wife of the century letting him have a chess career. Sorry, I shouldn’t do that.”

The episode included a clip of Tony explaining that Charlotte was considered the chess capital of the U.S. and that he worked in chess content, coaching, and teaching.

“For me, moving out there is so exciting because that’s like the hub,” Tony said.

The move also positioned the family near Maddie Brown Brush and her four children, who had recently settled on a farm in North Carolina with Janelle Brown.

Mykelti and Christine reflected on strained ties with Kody Brown in Sister Wives

The latter portion of the episode focused on Mykelti’s relationship with her father, Kody Brown, and his wife, Robyn.

Mykelti told Christine she had informed Kody about the move, but he did not visit before their departure.

“Yeah, Dad knows I’m moving. Told him he should come up and see us before we leave and it didn’t happen. It is what it is,” she said.

Christine added,

“The whole thing’s just been sad. Mykelti and Tony were just sad that they weren’t able to see Kody and Robyn and the kids before they moved. Her relationship with them is just not what Mykelti hoped it would be.”

In a confessional, Kody explained his side, saying,

“Tony and Mykelti’s schedule kept advancing. They had plans that they couldn’t change and we had plans that we couldn’t change, and we just never were able to make contact.”

The segment ended with Christine acknowledging her disappointment but focusing on supporting Mykelti’s decision.

This part of the episode underscored how the family’s move marked a turning point in both Christine’s and Mykelti’s lives, showing the ongoing effects of their family’s changes after Christine’s separation from Kody and his continuing relationship with Robyn.

