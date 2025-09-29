Do the Sister Wives really get along? The relationship between Meri, Christine, Janelle & Robyn explored

Janelle and Christine from Sister Wives (Image via Getty)

Sister Wives returned with season 20 on TLC, which premiered on September 28, 2025. The relationship among Kody Brown's legal wife, Robyn and his three Sister Wives is more complicated than ever, due to family split, emotional distance and shifting dynamics.

The documentation of the Brown family’s evolving journey from living together in a harmonious polygamous household with four wives and 18 children to now living separately in Sister Wives season 20.

Post-separation, Kody is living with his legal wife, Robyn, with the emotional exit of Christine, Janelle and Meri taking place over time, characterised by a series of conflicts, disagreements and family drama.

Meri is the first wife of Kody Brown, married in 1990, later joined by Janelle in 1993 and Christine in 1994.

Robyn entered the picture in 2014, when Kody legally divorced Meri to marry Robyn as his legal wife and adopt her three children from the previous marriage.

Christine was the first to exit the marriage and house in 2021, followed by Janelle, who took a separation in 2022, and finally Meri also called it quits from the polygamous setting in 2023.

Now, as the TLC network showcases the relationship tangents among the cast members, here are the details about whether the women in Sister Wives are getting along with each other.

The relationship between Meri, Christine, Janelle and Robyn in Sister Wives explored

Meri with Janelle, Christine and Robyn

Meri was the first legal wife of Kody Brown, who was connected with the idea of a plural marriage. She shares a cordial relationship with her sister wives, Janelle and Christine. She shared an on-and-off relationship with Robyn, though.

Meri reveals that she was struggling with jealousy when Janelle entered the house as Kody Brown's wife. However, they appeared on good terms eventually in the later seasons of Sister Wives.

Janelle walked over to Meri's RV with breakfast when her mother died in 2021.

They also teamed up to discuss financial decisions regarding the joint property in Coyote Pass. Although they struggled in their relationship, Janelle and Meri have bonded well with each other, as Janelle never picked sides and tried to understand Meri.

Meri didn't get along well with Christine either in the beginning, describing the relationship with her as a rollercoaster, stating that it was harder to deal with her due to all three of them having different points of view.

Christine first broke off with Kody in 2021. Meri understood her feelings and therefore tried to talk to her; however, she felt her efforts to connect with Christine were not always reciprocated.

While Christine and Meri shared a good relationship, having fun with each other, Christine did not contact Meri after her separation and often spoke about being demeaned by Meri, where she blamed her for publicly shaming her about parenting, weight, and intelligence.

Their friendship officially broke off due to an incident at a store where Christine's daughter, Mykelti, worked as a cashier, as revealed in her memoir, Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family and Finding Freedom.

Christine recalled that her eight-year-old daughter was scolded harshly by Meri over a minor incident, which became the breaking point for Christine when she decided to call off her relationship with Meri.

However, Meri shared that she is open to reconciling with her Sister Wives in season 20.

Robyn and Meri appeared to be on good terms with each other, although the dynamics shifted when Kody divorced Meri to marry Robyn. Robyn has always been hopeful to sort everything in the house, and heal their relationship.

They were supportive of each other for a long time until Meri shifted to Utah upon her mother's demise, which kept her away from the family for quite some time.

She accused Robyn of ghosting her for months and only contacting her when it was convenient.

Meri also expressed that she finds it difficult to have a cordial relationship with her ex-husband's wife. Robyn admitted that she felt angry and assumed Meri didn't want a relationship with her. Both of them cherished their friendship and grieved over it.

Janelle with Christine and Robyn

Janelle and Christine have had a great relationship with each other, growing closer over time. Janelle was heartbroken over Christine's separation, but their relationship has not changed.

They took their children to Disney World together and supported each other through times of conflict and difficulties.

Christine helped Janelle move to North Carolina in 2024, and Janelle was there during Christine's marriage to David Whoolley in October 2023.

Janelle's relationship with Robyn has never been peaceful; instead, it has been defined by drama and tension.

Kody advised Meri and Janelle not to visit Janelle when her mother passed away due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Kody also accused Janelle's sons of being disrespectful to Robyn, which further escalated tensions among the women. They didn't even see eye to eye as Janelle departed from the house.

Christine and Robin

Christine and Robyn shared the most strained relationship among the Sister Wives, due to Christine blaming Kody for showing favouritism toward Robyn and her children.

However, they have bonded later as Christine's daughter, Mykelti, shares a special bond with Robyn, who supported her in 2021 during childbirth.

Later, Christine revealed in her memoir that Kody prioritised Robyn over her daughter's sickness, which led to the resentment in her heart. She told Robyn that if her daughter dies, she will leave Kody.

Stay tuned for more updates.