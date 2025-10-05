Every surprise appearance in SNL season 51 premiere, explained

A scene from SNL (Image via X/@nbcsnl)

The premiere of Saturday Night Live Season 51 immediately targeted President Donald Trump, delivering sharp political satire right from the opening episode.

The opening sketch lampooned Pete Hegseth’s recent meeting with top generals, with Colin Jost portraying Hegseth. James Austin Johnson, as President Trump, humorously interrupted, declaring the real threat to America is “late-night TV!”

The episode was hosted by Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, with Doja Cat appearing as the musical guest.

Bad Bunny’s SNL appearance followed the announcement that he will headline the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. The news drew mixed reactions, with some MAGA conservatives upset that much of his performance would likely be in Spanish. Bad Bunny humorously addressed the criticism by showing edited clips of Fox News hosts seemingly praising him.

He further addressed critics in a monologue partly delivered in Spanish, concluding in English with a playful remark: “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”

K-pop Demon Hunters appearance in SNL season 51 premiere

In the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live, the animated film KPop Demon Hunters made a notable appearance. Hosted by Bad Bunny, the episode featured a brunch-themed sketch where he portrayed a superfan of the fictional K-pop girl group Huntr/x. The real-life vocalists—EJAE, Rei Ami, and Audrey Nuna—surprised audiences by performing their hit song "Golden" live for the first time, marking a significant moment in the show's history.

Following this appearance, the trio is set to perform "Golden" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 7, 2025, where they will also be interviewed. The film, which chronicles the adventures of Huntr/x as they battle demons, has become a massive success for Netflix, holding the record for the most consecutive weeks in the Top 10 and surpassing 325 million views. Its soundtrack has also achieved significant chart success, with multiple songs reaching the Billboard Hot 100.

Given its popularity, Netflix and Sony Animation are reportedly in talks to produce a sequel, with potential storylines exploring the backstories of the other group members

Benicio del Toro's appearance in SNL season 51 premiere

In the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live, Benicio Del Toro made a surprise cameo in a sketch alongside host Bad Bunny and cast member Marcello Hernández. Set in medieval Spain, the trio humorously explored the complexities of the Spanish language, focusing on the gendering of nouns.

Hernández and Bad Bunny portrayed scholars explaining why certain words are masculine or feminine, with Del Toro joining to discuss formal and informal pronouns, such as "tú" and "usted," and the pronunciation of the Spanish rolled "r". The sketch added a comedic twist to the intricacies of Spanish grammar, engaging viewers with its witty dialogue and unexpected cultural insights.

