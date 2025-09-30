Sister Wives Season 20: Kody Brown makes shocking decision about finding a new wife

Sister Wives season 20 (image via TLC)

As the Sister Wives Season 20 premiere episode is finally here, viewers were in for a surprise as Brown was seen having a candid conversation with his wife, Robyn Brown, about the idea of becoming polygamists again.

While having a discussion about the possibility, Brown explained that he feels what he and Robyn have is very special, but if it is not duplicatable, it could put them at risk.

The couple went on to discuss the possibility of being polygamists again, but Kody also made a few comments about the issues it could bring along.

They talked about the valid reasons behind it all, especially since they are "not involved in [the] religion anymore" and it "would be a requirement." Kody further admitted,

“I'm just not interested in having the drama in my life of another woman,"

Sister Wives season 20: Kody Brown talks about being a polygamist again

As Kody and Robyn Brown had a heartfelt discussion, it seems like Kody made a few honest confessions about why he would like to get into polygamy again. In the premiere episode, Kody explained,

“My primary motivation, I'm afraid at this state in my life, would be ... yeah, just how good looking she is," he explained, resulting in a chuckle from his wife. "I'm not kidding." "I don't know what space Robyn is in, and I don't know what space we'll be in in two or three years. I almost feel like turning the table and saying, 'Well, do you want to get back in plural marriage?'"

However, Robyn seemingly was not expecting this and stated that Kody did not "understand how he was coming across”, while further admitting that it would be the “worst reason”.

Robyn explained that there was someone who was really supportive and wanted to work, as well as have a relationship with her and Kody.

It would be wonderful, and it would be what she always dreamed it was supposed to be; then she would consider plural marriage again more seriously.

Kody Brown had earlier revealed how some women have reached out about joining the family. He said,

"I got another one of those emails from some woman asking sort of like to get to know us for the purpose of joining the family,"

Kody Brown throws shade at his former wives

In the premiere episode of Sister Wives season 20, Kody Brown seemingly disses his former partners as he says to Robyn,

“Those sister witches of yours..."

However, Robyn was quick to call him out on the remark.

After a long discussion about returning to polygamy, Kody noted that he is done with it while admitting that the idea of it just breaks his heart. He concludes by saying to Robyn,

"So, it's you and me, baby. Monogamy, does it work for you? Will it work for you?" Kody asked as Robyn answered, "Sounds good. ... It sounds good, I'm good."

Watch the episodes of Sister Wives on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET exclusively on TLC. Stay tuned for more updates.