Shark Tank update: What happened to Yum Crumbs after the show?

Yum Crumbs (Image via yumcrumbs.com)

Yum Crumbs, a dessert topping company founded by Delson Jeanvilma, appeared on Shark Tank season 15 and secured a deal with Sharks Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John.

The company produces pre-made flavored crumb toppings designed for use on cakes, cupcakes, and other desserts, allowing bakers to save time while adding flavor.

After the show, Yum Crumbs continued to expand its product offerings and partnerships. The deal from Shark Tank involved a $100,000 investment for 20% equity, and while the official closure of the deal was not publicly confirmed, Daymond John posted a welcome message on the night of the episode, indicating a level of partnership.

Yum Crumbs update: Progress and developments after Shark Tank

Shark Tank pitch and deal

Delson and his son Zayden Jeanvilma pitched Yum Crumbs to the Sharks with a request of $100,000 for 10% equity.

Their product is made up of crushed cookie toppings that come in over 26 flavors, such as Strawberry Shortcake, Chocolate Eclair, and Banana Cream Pie, with the latter being a mix of the two, and the seasonal ones like Pumpkin Pie and Candy Cane.

Delson emphasized that the product is "low sugar, dairy-free, and made to look like sprinkles while giving the crunch of a cookie."

When the Sharks experimented with the toppings on the strawberries and ice cream, Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John responded with an offer of $100,000 for 20% equity each, whereas Kevin O’Leary proposed $100,000 for 12.5% equity.

Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban declined to invest. After negotiations, Delson accepted the joint offer from Barbara and Daymond, securing $100,000 in exchange for 20% equity.

Business operations and sales

At the time of the pitch, Yum Crumbs had generated $1.7 million in lifetime sales. Delson started the business in 2020 with an initial investment of $300.

In the first year, he earned $220,000 by selling directly to local bakeries. The following year, sales reached $575,000, and in the year prior to filming, revenue totaled $460,000. By the time of the pitch, projected sales were expected to reach $900,000 for the year.

Yum Crumbs primarily serves bakeries, ice cream shops, and food service providers. Bulk orders, such as 50-pound boxes, are sold to major clients, including Wawa.

Each standard packet of Yum Crumbs costs $0.42 to produce and sells for $5.49, while bulk orders cost $42 to make and sell for $282. Delson reported selling approximately 4,000 pounds of product per month, with an expected profit of $200,000 on projected annual revenue.

Post-Shark Tank developments

After the show, Yum Crumbs expanded its product line with bundles labeled “Barbara’s Favorite Flavors” and “Daymond’s Favorite Flavors,” both sold in 12-ounce sizes. The company also partnered with True Scoops to offer a DIY ice cream sandwich kit. By early 2025, the Shopify store had accumulated over 1,100 five-star reviews.

The company did not stop launching new flavors, and by April 2025, the site had over 20 varieties such as Key Lime Pie, Lemon Pound Cake, and Orange Dreamsicle. Besides, Yum Crumbs changed its package and brand to show the growing flavor lineup and collaborations.

While the official closure of the Shark Tank deal had not been publicly verified, Daymond John’s posts indicated that the partnership proceeded in some capacity.

Yum Crumbs maintains operations in its production facility, fulfilling both bulk and individual orders, and continues to supply its products to bakeries, food service providers, and retail partners.

