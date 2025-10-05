What did Bad Bunny say on SNL season 51? His opening monologue, explained

Fans tuning into SNL season 51 were greeted with one of the most anticipated premieres in recent memory. The long-running comedy show returned on October 4, 2025, at 11:30 pm ET on NBC, opening with Bad Bunny as host and Doja Cat as musical guest. The Puerto Rican superstar used his monologue to share laughs, pride, and perspective — touching on his role as the upcoming 2026 Super Bowl Half-Time Show performer and addressing the cultural moment it represents.

Mixing humor and heart, Bad Bunny delivered one of the standout SNL monologues in recent years, setting the tone for a new season of sharp sketches and fresh energy.

Bad Bunny’s SNL monologue and his upcoming Super Bowl Half-Time Show

During his opening monologue, Bad Bunny mixed comedy with cultural pride. He teased cast member Marcello Hernandez, saying:

“I think Marcello is getting nervous that Lorne has a new favorite Latino.”

The tone quickly shifted to the Super Bowl, where he said:

“I’m very happy, and I think everyone is happy about it, even Fox News!”

SNL then played a montage of clips from the network, cleverly edited to say: “Bad Bunny is my favorite musician, and he should be the next president.” Switching to Spanish, Bad Bunny addressed the Latino community:

“Especially all the Latinos and Latinas in the whole world, and here in the United States, all the people who have worked to open doors. More than just my achievement! It’s everyone’s achievement! Demonstrating that our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one can ever remove nor erase it. And if you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn!”

That line was a nod to his upcoming halftime performance, which will take place on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Bad Bunny will make history as the first artist to perform entirely in Spanish during the Super Bowl Half-Time Show. The NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation confirmed the announcement earlier this week, describing the event as a celebration of Latin music and culture.

“This is for my people, my culture, and our history,” Bad Bunny said in a statement. The halftime show will be co-produced by Roc Nation and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins, with Hamish Hamilton directing. The announcement follows his record-breaking Puerto Rico residency, which drew more than half a million fans and was livestreamed globally. Jay-Z, founder of Roc Nation, praised the artist, saying what Bad Bunny has done for Puerto Rico is “truly inspiring.”

In addition to his music, Bad Bunny has starred in films such as Bullet Train and Caught Stealing, and he leads the Latin Grammy nominations this year with 12 nods. His SNL monologue captured all sides of his persona — playful, proud, and purposeful — offering a glimpse of what fans can expect at next year’s Super Bowl.

SNL season 51 premiere and what’s next for the show

The SNL season 51 premiere marked a new era for the iconic sketch comedy series. After celebrating its 50th anniversary last season, the show returned with a refreshed lineup and renewed energy. The episode aired on NBC and streamed live on Peacock, allowing fans without cable to tune in easily.

This season introduces several new faces, including Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, Veronika Slowikowska, and Ben Marshall — promoted from the Please Don’t Destroy comedy trio. Meanwhile, familiar veterans like Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, Michael Che, Colin Jost, and Mikey Day continue to anchor the cast. Longtime showrunner Lorne Michaels said he wanted to “shake things up” after the 50th season’s nostalgia-heavy tone.

Doja Cat’s musical performance was another highlight, marking her first appearance on SNL. She performed new tracks from her latest album, earning praise from fans online.

The upcoming lineup promises more star power. Amy Poehler will host the October 11 episode with Role Model as musical guest, coinciding with the exact anniversary of SNL’s first-ever broadcast in 1975. The following week, on October 18, Sabrina Carpenter will take on double duty as both host and performer.

Bad Bunny’s hosting turn on SNL season 51 was more than a comedic gig — it was a cultural statement. He used his platform to celebrate Latino identity, challenge stereotypes with humor, and spotlight the pride behind his upcoming Super Bowl Half-Time Show. As SNL steps into a new chapter filled with change and opportunity, Bad Bunny’s monologue was the perfect way to kick things off — bold, funny, and heartfelt. His Super Bowl performance may still be months away, but if this monologue is any hint, it’s going to be just as unforgettable.