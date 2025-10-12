Bowen Yang joins Amy Poehler in poking fun at Role Model’s diva attitude on SNL

Bowen Yang (Image via Getty)

Saturday Night Live aired a new episode on October 11, 2025, featuring Amy Poehler as the host and Role Model as the musical guest.

In the promotional clips released before the broadcast, Poehler and Bowen Yang exchanged lighthearted remarks with Role Model, joking about his “diva behavior.”

The promos gave audiences a preview of the week’s show, where Poehler returned to the stage that helped shape her comedy career.

In one clip, Poehler introduced herself by saying,

“Hi, I’m Amy Poehler, and I’ll be hosting SNL this week with Role Model.”

Yang followed with a similar line. When Role Model paused before saying his name, Poehler told him that kind of "diva" behavior did not work on the show.

Yang commented that it was going to be a long week, which gave the clips a light, playful tone.

The episode was Poehler’s third time hosting since she left the show in 2008.

Role Model, whose real name was Tucker Pillsbury, made his first appearance on SNL as the musical guest.

The short videos drew attention online and helped promote the Saturday night broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

Promotional clips and episode context of Saturday Night Live

In the promotional videos released by Saturday Night Live, Amy Poehler and Bowen Yang appeared alongside singer-songwriter Role Model.

The tone of the promos was humorous but simple, staying consistent with SNL’s usual approach to introducing its weekly guests.

At one moment, Role Model hesitated during his introduction and commented that the cue card might have been wrong. Poehler replied,

“That kind of diva behavior doesn’t fly around here,” while Yang followed with, “It’s going to be a long week.” Later, Poehler handed Yang a set of papers and said, “You know what you did,” which Yang met with mock confusion.

The promos showed Poehler’s comfort with the show’s familiar format.

A former SNL cast member from 2001 to 2008, she had previously co-hosted an episode in 2015 with Tina Fey. Her 2025 appearance marked her third time returning as host.

For Role Model, it was his first SNL appearance, where he performed songs from his latest releases.

Each week, SNL used light exchanges between cast members and guests in short promos to promote new episodes.

This week’s clips continued that pattern, using friendly humor to engage fans. The videos were posted across SNL’s social media channels before the episode aired.

Role Model’s debut and recent career highlights

Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, made his Saturday Night Live debut on October 12, 2025. His appearance came during a year of growing success in his music career.

Earlier in 2025, his single “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out” reached number one on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay chart, becoming his first chart-topping song.

During his earlier appearance on The Tonight Show, Bowen Yang had made a brief cameo as “Sally,” a character featured in Role Model’s music video.

That collaboration brought the two performers together again for SNL.

In one of the promo clips, Poehler mentioned their connection by saying,

“You’ve already been part of his world,” and Yang laughed, replying, “I can’t escape it.”

Role Model’s performance on SNL introduced his music to a wider audience and marked another step in his public career.

Meanwhile, Amy Poehler’s return as host brought back one of the show’s well-known alumni.

The episode is available for streaming on Peacock. The promotional clips gave a preview of what took place during the episode.

_____________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.

