SNL Season 51 October cast: Complete breakdown of hosts and guests

The wait is over — SNL Season 51 is officially here, promising fresh sketches, new featured players, and an impressive roster of celebrity hosts. Saturday Night Live, created by Lorne Michaels, has been a Saturday night institution since its 1975 debut on NBC, becoming the proving ground for comedic legends and an unmatched stage for music’s biggest names.

This fall, the long-running series returns with a historic schedule. Not only will the new season kick off on October 4, 2025, but the 50th anniversary of the premiere will be marked on October 11, and the series is also set to hit its 1,000th episode milestone in early 2026.

The first three hosts and musical guests of SNL Season 51

After a series of major cast shakeups, Saturday Night Live announced the first wave of celebrities taking on hosting duties for SNL Season 51, and the October lineup doesn’t disappoint. Each week’s mix of comedy and music reflects the show’s tradition of pairing fresh cultural voices with returning icons.

Bad Bunny (Host) / Doja Cat (Musical Guest): The season premiere will be headlined by Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, making his second appearance as host. Bad Bunny is one of the most influential Latin artists of his generation, known for blending reggaeton, trap, and pop into chart-topping hits. He previously pulled double duty in Season 49 and returned as musical guest in the Season 50 finale. With a blockbuster 2025 that included his album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS , a sold-out show in San Juan, and roles in Happy Gilmore 2 and Caught Stealing , Bad Bunny is stepping into his hosting gig with major momentum. Joining him is Doja Cat, whose genre-bending artistry and viral hits promise a standout musical performance.

Major cast shakeups and what’s next for SNL

While the excitement over hosts and musical guests is high, SNL season 51 enters a new era after significant cast changes. In September 2025, several longtime and newer players announced their departures, leaving fans curious about the show’s direction. Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, and John Higgins were among those who will be leaving the show.

To balance these exits, creator Lorne Michaels has introduced five new members, including Veronika Slowikowska, Kam Patterson, Jeremy Culhane, Tommy Brennan, and Ben Marshall. These performers join returning veterans like Kenan Thompson, Colin Jost, Michael Che, and Bowen Yang, ensuring continuity while refreshing the ensemble.

Michaels addressed the departures by noting that change has always been part of Saturday Night Live’s identity:

“The show has always brought people in from different ages and different generations, and it’s how it revives itself. It’s always hard when people leave, but there’s a time for that… Change is good.”

The October lineup for SNL Season 51 proves why the show remains television’s premier live event. From Bad Bunny hosting the season opener to Amy Poehler celebrating the show’s golden anniversary and Sabrina Carpenter joining the double-duty club, Saturday Night Live is starting its 51st season with momentum and cultural firepower.