South Park season 27 episode 5 turns to financial apps after returning from post-Charlie Kirk hiatus

South Park season 27 dropped its long-awaited episode 5 titled ‘’Conflict of Interest.’’ The last few weeks have seen political tensions due to Charlie Kirk’s assassination and the ongoing consequences of how people reacted to the incident.

Many spokespersons and shows have faced legal actions for their allegedly insensitive comments about Kirk’s death. Among these include the late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel, whose show is being pulled from broadcasting after he linked Kirk’s murderer to being ‘’a part of the MAGA Gang.’’ However, talks about the show coming back to ABC are going on.

Following this incident, South Park's new episode, which was about to air last week, September 17, was pushed ahead. Fand speculated that the reason for delaying the new South Park episode was associated with Kirk’s death and assumed that the makers wanted to avoid future political complications, as it had already featured Kirk in one of their recent episodes, where Cartman copied his hairdo and mocked his ‘Prove Me Wrong’ debate style.

South Park’s release schedule has already been disturbed due to its controversial take on political leaders mocking their beliefs and policies. Out of respect, the episode that featured Kirk was removed from the rotation on Comedy Central and was replaced by another episode from Season 27. Parker and Stone addressed the issue and said that ‘’No one pulled the episode, no one censored us.’’ They posted the reason for delaying the episode, which read:

''Apparently, when you do everything at the last minute, sometimes you don’t get it done. This one’s on us. We didn’t get it done on time. Thanks to Comedy Central and South Park fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!”

However, the late conservative activist views it as a "badge of honor" to get featured in South Park, and he even appreciated the parody in his TikTok post by calling it ‘’hilarious.’’ After the hiatus, fans were expecting the episode to talk about Kirk’s assassination, but the makers had moved the attention to PREDICTION MARKET APPS.

South Park Season 27 episode 5 draws attention to the offensive government financial apps

The episode opens with kids being addicted to a new prediction app, where the hot topic at the elementary school becomes whether Kyle’s mom, who is Jewish, will bomb a hospital in Gaza or not. Cartman reads out the most popular bets on campus: ‘’Will the girls’ soccer team win on Friday?’’ Will Kyle’s mom strike Gaza and destroy a Palestinian hospital?’’ ‘’Will there be a snow day this month?’’

Kyle gets frustrated upon hearing his Jewish mom has been linked to the ongoing war between Gaza and Israel. Cartman says that he can get down that question from the financial app by connecting to a Strategic advisor for predictive markets. As Kyle asks the advisor to take down that question, he is asked to reach out to CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission), which regulates and approves the bets.

Upon calling CFTC, the same guy picks up the call again and asks Kyle to take his concern to the FCC as they ‘’deal with the offensive stuff.’’ Bringing in FCC’s Brenden Carr in this episode was a smart move for the makers to mock the ongoing hot topic of how the FCC responds to offensive comments on shows.

The same guy picked up Kyle’s call again. He addressed the issue to the FCC, and Carr went to the White House to warn Trump and discuss the offensive government app available in the market.

FOX news even ran the bulletin for the two major financial prediction marketing apps, Kalshi and Polymarket. The bet was on ‘’Will President Trump and Satan’s baby be a boy or a girl?’’ Kalshi’s market stood evenly at 50% for a boy, whereas Polymarket gave 59% odds on the baby being a girl.

The President was busy attempting to kill his and Satan’s unborn child in South Park season 27 episode 5

Trump was using multiple tactics to get rid of the baby, as he did not want to give up his fancy lifestyle. Caring for the baby would require him to skip dinner parties, baseball games, trips, and more, said JD Vance when he brought in gifts for the baby.

Trump first tried to make Satan smoke, but Satan denied it, as it was harmful for the baby. Trump keeps trying to hurt Satan, but every plan backfires on Carr instead. Trump makes the stairs slippery with rope and grease, but Carr falls down instead of Satan when he comes to warn him about the financial apps.

Then Trump puts Plan B in Satan’s stew, but since Satan doesn’t like carrots, Carr ends up eating it. Lastly, Trump tries to infect Satan by dumping cat litter on him, but Carr accidentally gets caught in the trap and ends up in the hospital suffering from toxoplasmosis.

Vance visits Carr in the hospital and warns Carr not to interfere, telling him they can settle things “the easy way or the hard way.” Vance is happy to see that Carr is in bad shape because it clears his path to the presidency.

Kyle’s mom went to meet Israeli PM Netanyahu

In New South Park, Kyle’s mom wants to know who started the offensive bet about her attacking Gaza. Her search leads her to Israel, where she confronts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She accuses him of killing thousands of people, destroying neighborhoods, and using religion as protection from criticism.

Shiela shares her feelings about the conflict before heading to Israel. She says,

“You see, it’s just pure anti-Semitism. I’m so sick of being grilled about my views on Palestine and my thoughts on Hamas, and being judged for things that are centuries old and that non-Jews know nothing about. Well, if they all think we should do something, then you better believe I’ll do something.”

Tired of being judged about the Palestine and Israel issue, she yells at the authorities sitting in their office, leading to the end of the episode. Later, the 'offensive bet' about her was taken down.