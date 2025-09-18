South Park season 27 episode 5 gets delayed because the makers "didn’t get it done in time"

South Park Season 27

South Park fans were ready to watch Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny on September 17, 2025, in all-new escapades, when they received a last-minute surprise: episode 5 of season 27 was delayed.

In a somewhat more refreshing burst of honesty, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone took credit for the mistake and posted on Instagram:

“Apparently, when you do everything at the last minute, sometimes you don’t get it done. This one’s on us. We didn’t get it done in time. Thanks to Comedy Central and South Park fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!”

Originally, it was meant to be aired on Comedy Central, in the 10 p.m. ET/PT slot, prior to its bump and is now pushed to September 24, 2025 with the cast thanking their network and viewers for being patient.

This only adds to the mystery of what is next, as the show does not frequently postpone episodes despite its reputation for being filmed quickly and satirising many contemporary cultural touchstones.

Season 27 has already courted controversy with its biting takes on figures like Donald Trump and JD Vance, making the delay a hot topic.

Fans are curious about what led to this hiccup, and how it fits into South Park’s chaotic legacy.

Behind the delay of South Park season 27 episode 5

The postponement of episode 5 boils down to a simple yet relatable truth: Parker and Stone ran out of time. “This one’s on us. We did not get it done in time," they said, which gives us a very glimpse into the already high-pressure atmosphere of the South Park production.

This was not a delay because of a bad scheduling deal with a network, a team member being sick, or any technical issues; this was a delay dictated by the show's intense workflow.

The team produces its episodes through a process of writing, animating and editing in days to keep everything current.

This approach generates unique episodes that will become memorable, but it is also a process that has the potential to fail.

Comedy Central scrambled to find a replacement air date of September 24, 2025, at 10 PM ET/PT, and its schedule for additional episodes will air on October 15, October 29, November 12, November 26 and December 10.

Depending on Comedy Central, they may revisit earlier Season 27 episodes again, but the second episode is not on the schedule due to the sensitive nature of the content.

South Park season 27: A season packed with controversy

Season 27 has leaned hard into political satire, with a multi-episode arc featuring a fictional romance between Donald Trump and Satan, alongside jabs at Vice President JD Vance, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and others.

The second episode of the season, "Got A Nut," which is a parody of conservative media personality Charlie Kirk, was removed from reruns following his death, contributing to the season's overall controversial conversation.

With the ability to produce an episode in six days, South Park is the fastest at covering current events and news on TV compared to any other series; however, a quick turnaround offers little room for error, primarily creating the lag between episodes.

Since its August 13, 1997 debut, South Park has been considered as one of the most distinctive examples of television with its crude humour, its sociopolitical take, and its unbelievably distinctive production schedule.

Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone brainstormed a show about four foul-mouthed boys, Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman and Kenny McCormick, who were growing up in a strange town in Colorado.

Parker, Stone and a couple of people who were committed to voicing the series, April Stewart and Mona Marshall, animated the entire cast and were the embodiment of the show's irreverence.

You can watch the rescheduled episode 5 and the rest of the South Park Season 27 on Comedy Central, airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT starting on September 24, 2025.

