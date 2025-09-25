Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 3 ending explained: Was Ozzie set up by Alex Hill?

Emayatzy Corinealdi as Jax Stewart in Reasonable Doubt season 3. Image via YouTube/@Hulu.

Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 3 answers the headline question by pointing to a setup. Across Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 3, Jax Stewart zeroes in on two converging threads: Ozzie’s sudden relapse after two years sober and a slippery associate named Alex Hill, who refuses to back Ozzie’s alibi once the warrant drops. The hour, titled Run This Town, builds to a tense final call where Ozzie pleads for Alex to “step up” and tell the truth, and Alex remains silent. That silence reframes the case and the character math: Daniel’s round-the-clock babysitting, sister Kristen’s protective but compromising supply runs, and Dr. Owens’ therapy session that reclassifies Ozzie’s teen “affair” as abuse that still shapes his choices.

Meanwhile, the show’s personal stakes spike: Jax’s father Eddie resurfaces, Naima lands in police custody after a bad night with new friends, and ambitious “Billable Bill” Sterling is both helper and internal risk.

Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 3 ending, decoded: Did Alex Hill set up Ozzie?

Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 3 treats relapse as evidence to be interrogated, not a character flaw to be scolded. After Jax posts $5 million bail and orders optics control, Ozzie undermines himself with shirtless posts and house-arrest drift. Daniel is assigned to sit on him. What he finds at the condo is messier than a tabloid headline: Kristen admits she sometimes supplied Ozzie herself to keep him away from street product, a choice that now muddies the chain of custody and puts a “safe source” in play for whoever wanted him to fall off the wagon on cue. Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 3 makes that cue the point.

The episode then folds in cause, not just effect. Ozzie overdoses under Daniel’s watch and lands in a session with Dr. Owens, who reframes his age-13 “relationship” with a thirty-something as abuse, grooming that trained him to confuse danger with care. The scene is quiet, clinical, and devastating. It also explains why relapse can be engineered. A person primed by early exploitation is easier to steer, and in Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 3, that steering conveniently detonates Ozzie’s timeline right when the DA needs his alibi to look shaky.

Now the timeline reads like a prosecutor’s dream unless Jax breaks it: public fight with Wendy, body discovered, warrant issued, Ozzie reaches out to Alex Hill, relapse, overdose, and, crucially, Alex refusing to corroborate anything. The last scene snaps this together. Ozzie calls and presses Alex to come forward so “they’ll believe” what really happened. Alex refuses. Jax’s read is plain: a two-year sober client doesn’t blow up now without pressure. Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 3 stops short of proving a frame job, but it stacks behaviour that looks like one. The relapse destroys credibility, the uncooperative witness destroys the alibi, and together they supply motive optics that make Ozzie’s grief look like guilt.

There’s also the professional subplot that quietly sharpens the knife. Partners Vince and Stephen recruit Bill Sterling to keep tabs on Jax under the guise of “help,” turning a helpful colleague into internal surveillance just as the Ozzie case heats up. Bill admires Jax and doesn’t read as a villain, but his initial agreement means every misstep can be documented and weaponized. In the same hour, Jax clocks that someone is actively destabilizing her client and suspects the relapse was pushed. Inside the firm, someone is actively destabilizing her. The mirroring is the point, and it’s why Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 3 feels like the season’s hinge.

How Run This Town repositions every subplot for the trial

Jax’s personal world is not B-plot window dressing. It’s trial oxygen. Eddie’s return after eight years dredges up trust issues exactly when Jax must decide whom to believe around Ozzie, family stories, studio colleagues, and Alex Hill’s convenient silence. Eddie’s history with addiction also refracts how Jax sees relapse as a lever, not a confession of guilt. Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 3 uses those dinners and doorstep conversations to keep her guard up, even as she tries to open the door a crack.

Naima’s arrest matters for courtroom optics. The moment Jax and Lewis stop pretending the Toni lawsuit can be hidden, their house stabilizes. Until then, gossip weaponizes silence the same way Alex weaponizes silence against Ozzie. In parallel, Bill’s divided loyalties raise practical risks: emails, meeting notes, and hallway chats can leak upward to partners who already question Jax’s worth. For a jury that will soon watch Ozzie’s past splashed on screens, Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 3 shows how easily narrative control can be stolen when a single person withholds a truth. That’s the Alex Hill lesson, and the defense-table problem.

