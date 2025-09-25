Where was The Wrong Paris filmed? All filming locations explored

The romantic comedy film The Wrong Paris was released exclusively on Netflix on September 12, 2025, in the United States. While its story takes place in Texas, the production for the film took place in someplace completely unexpected. It blends humor, romance, and satirical takes on reality television, offering a charming rom-com premise with a fresh setting. But while audiences see Texas on screen, the movie’s actual backdrop lies in Canada.

The Wrong Paris filming locations revealed

According to IMDb, The Wrong Paris was filmed primarily in Vancouver, Canada. Vancouver’s natural scenery and access to ranches made it an ideal substitute for Paris, Texas. Miranda Cosgrove herself confirmed in the interview with Decider that the cast endured chilly, rainy weather rather than the Texas heat. Despite the weather challenges, the result convincingly captures the rustic Texas setting.

“We had some really nice sunny days, but there were definitely a lot of rainy days too,” explained Cosgrove.

This included the filming day of the scene involving Cosgrove and Madison Pettis wrestling in the mud.

“ You can’t even tell it’s raining in the movie. There’s not anything quite like wrestling with someone in mud in the rain. I’ve never done anything like that before. I feel like we’ll always be friends because of it,” she further added.

Parts of the rom-com were also filmed in Agassiz, British Columbia, particularly on Pioneer Avenue and Park Street. Cosgrove noted that working on ranches offered her a new experience, and gave the film an authentic rural aesthetic.

“It’s beautiful there. We filmed it a lot of ranches, so that was really fun. I love the feeling of being on a ranch, because I’m from the city, I’m from LA, and it was a totally different pace and vibe on a ranch. I really liked it. Like, I could see myself living on a ranch some day because of it,” expressed Cosgrove.

What is The Wrong Paris all about?

The logline for the film The Wrong Paris, as per Netflix, reads:

A young woman (Miranda Cosgrove) joins a dating show thinking it's in Paris, France, but it's actually in Paris, Texas. She plots a way to get eliminated until her unexpected feelings for the bachelor (Pierson Fodé) complicate her plans.

The cast for The Wrong Paris is led by Miranda Cosgrove as Dawn. Opposite her is Pierson Fodé as Trey McAllen, the charming bachelor at the center of the fictional dating show The Honeypot. The cast also includes Torrance Coombs as Carl, Frances Fisher as Birdie, Yvonne Orji as Rachel, and Madison Pettis as Lexi Miller. Christin Park, Emilija Baranac, Madeleine Arthur, Hannah Stocking, Naika Toussaint, and Veronica Long are a few of the other notable cast members.

The film was written by Nicole Henrich and directed by Janeen Damian. Brad Krevoy Television and Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA) were the production companies involved in the project. Nathan Lanier scored the music, while Graham Robbins served as the cinematographer for the film.

The Wrong Paris has a runtime of 1 hour and 45 minutes, and is available to stream exclusively on Netflix. Supported by a charming cast, the film mixes comedy, romance, and a playful critique of reality television.