The Wrong Paris cast and characters: A complete breakdown on who plays whom and where have you seen them before

The Wrong Paris is a Netflix romantic comedy film directed by Janeen Damian that premiered on September 12, 2025. Based on a screenplay written by Nicole Henrich, it parodies reality dating shows like The Bachelor. The narrative revolves around Dawn, an artist from a small town in Texas, who wishes to study her subject in France, but is stopped by her financial state.

In order to work around her trouble, Dawn, under the persuasion of her sister, participates in The Honeypot, a reality show supposedly set in Paris. However, to her disappointment, she soon realizes that the show is not set in France, but rather in the nearby town of Paris, Texas.

Dawn meets Trey, the tough cowboy bachelor lead of the show, and they click. Nevertheless, she is determined to leave the show early and use the money for school. Dawn struggles with her fellow contestants, reality TV drama, and the gap between her dreams and her heart's immediate desires in the face of romantic prospects.

Exploring the cast of The Wrong Paris

Miranda Cosgrove as Dawn

In the film, Miranda Cosgrove plays Dawn, a Texan lady who wants to move away from her hometown to attend art school in Paris, France. Due to financial constraints, she chooses to participate in The Honeypot, a dating show set in Paris. Sadly, the cast is duped by the program, which turns out to be set in Paris, Texas, close to Dawn's hometown.

Prior to The Wrong Paris, Miranda is known for shows such as iCarly, and Drake & Josh, and movies like Despicable Me and School of Rock.

Pierson Fodé as Trey McAllen III

Pierson Fodé portrays Trey McAllen III, the charismatic cowboy bachelor at the centre of the reality-dating show The Honeypot in The Wrong Paris. Trey and Dawn meet by coincidence early on, and their chemistry fuels a lot of the romantic tension throughout the movie. Behind his showboy persona, Trey hides a sensitive side. When Dawn opens up about her reason for participating in the show, he develops feelings for her.

The actor is known for his roles in projects such as The Man from Toronto, Out of Hand, Based on a True Story, and Swiped.

Madison Pettis as Alexis

Madison Pettis plays Lexi in The Wrong Paris, a contestant on the reality dating show The Honeypot. Social media influencer Lexi joins the show in an attempt to win over Trey McAllen III, the bachelor. Although Lexi plays the stereotypical role of a "mean girl" who competes with the main character Dawn, Pettis has said that the character was written and portrayed to make Lexi somewhat likable rather than a flat adversary.

Apart from The Wrong Paris, Madison’s works include The Game Plan, Five Points, Margaux, American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules, among others.

Torrance Coombs as Carl

Torrance Coombs plays Carl, one of the producers of the reality dating program The Honeypot in the movie The Wrong Paris. Carl is skeptical about Dawn from the beginning. He initially opposes casting her because he thinks her "small-town girl" plot is boring.

Carl is a member of the group of showrunners who have to handle the interpersonal and logistical drama when the candidates arrive and discover the show's twist, despite the fact that his attitude causes friction within the production crew.

The earlier works of the actor includes Reign, The Tudors, Heartland, The Originals, and many more.

Supporting cast of The Wrong Paris

The following is a list of some of the excellent performers who play supporting roles in the movie.

Christin Park as Jasmine

Naika Toussaint as Amber

Veronica Long as Heather

Emilija Baranac as Emily

Ava Bianchi as Maxine

Hugo Ateo as Jesus

Eric Cole Smith as Oscar

William Wilder as Levi

Kaden Connors as Stephen

Harry Jowsey as Jimmy

