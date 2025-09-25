Law & Order season 25 release date & timing for every region, cast & characters, where to watch, and more

Dick Wolf’s long-running cop procedural and legal drama is back with its 25th season. Law & Order Season 25 is set to premiere on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Fans can now dive into some more intriguing crime cases this season.

The show’s first season premiered in 1990, and ever since, the series has always shown the hard, realistic side of New York City crimes, and it continues to do so even after 25 years. Its 20th season premiered in 2010, and after a long 11-year hiatus, the show got renewed by NBC for its 21st season in 2021.

The 25th season of Law & Order will pick up its plot from the previous season, which left the viewers on a major cliffhanger. The case in the 24th season revolved around a woman who was murdered, and what builds more interest is that the killer’s DNA was found to be linked to an old case of ADA Samantha Maroun’s sister.

With a hope to find the clue related to her sister’s killer, ADA Samantha could not stop herself from digging into her sister’s case even though her boss, Executive ADA Nolan Price, told her to stay away.

The killer was found not guilty in court, but later, he was found dead. Price suspected Maroun’s connection in the killer’s death, but she ‘’shut the door on him,’’ leaving no answer of who was involved in killing the suspect.

The season will have some new cases for the Detectives on their page, but the expected plot to pick up the premiere episode is the tension between Price and Maroun, which was left unresolved.

Release date of Law & Order season 25

Law & Order season 25 is set to premiere on September 25, 2025. The episodes will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Later, it will be followed by another spinoff show from the Law & Order franchise. Law & Order: SVU has been renewed for season 27, which will air on NBC at 9 p.m. ET.

Release timings for various regions are listed in the table below

Time Zone / Region Release Day & Date Release Time USA (Pacific Time) Thursday, September 25, 2025 5:00 pm USA (Eastern Time) Thursday, September 25, 2025 8:00 pm Brazil (BRT) Thursday, September 25, 2025 9 p.m. BRT UK (BST) Friday, September 26, 2025 1:00 am BST Central Europe (CET) Friday, September 26, 2025 2:00 am CET South Africa (SAST) Friday, September 26, 2025 2:00 am SAST India (IST) Friday, September 26, 2025 5:30 am IST Philippines (PHT) Friday, September 26, 2025 8:00 am PHT Australia (ACDT) Friday, September 26, 2025 11:30 am ACDT New Zealand (NZST) Friday, September 26, 2025 12:00 pm NSZT

Meet the star cast of Law & Order season 25

As per the reports by TV Insider, Mehcad Brooks, who played Detective Jalen Shaw, has left the show, and David Ajala has been brought into the show as a series regular.

Returning cast joining the 25th season are:

Maura Tierney as Lt. Jessica Brady

Tony Goldwyn as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter

Hugh Dancy as Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price

Odelya Halevi as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun

Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley

Connie Shi as Detective Violet Yee

Where to watch Law & Order season 25

The show airs weekly on NBC and can be streamed via the NBC app or NBC.com. Other streaming platforms to watch Law & Order live are Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV. It will also be available to stream the very next day on Peacock.

Here’s how you can catch up with the previous seasons:

Seasons 1–20 of Law & Order are on Hulu.

Seasons 13–20 and 24 are on Peacock, which will also have the new Season 25.

Seasons 21–23 can be bought on Apple TV or Prime Video.