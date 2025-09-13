Why is Ego Nwodim leaving SNL just after season 51 cast announcement? Explained

Ego Nwodim attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Ego Nwodim is leaving SNL because she chose to, and she timed the decision between the Season 51 cast reset and the October 4, 2025, premiere of Saturday Night Live after seven seasons. In an Instagram note on September 12, 2025, Ego Nwodim said she had “decided to leave,” thanked Lorne Michaels and the team, and did not cite any dispute or incident. The move lands inside a roster shuffle that Lorne Michaels previewed after the 50th SNL anniversary year, with five new featured players already announced and multiple departures confirmed through late August and early September.

For viewers, the answer is straightforward: Ego Nwodim exits voluntarily, while SNL season 51 proceeds with new hires and a confirmed launch on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The exit follows her high-visibility run with Lisa from Temecula and recent “Miss Eggy” Weekend Update moments, setting up a post-Saturday Night Live window for new screen work.

When and how did Ego Nwodim announce her SNL exit?

Ego Nwodim disclosed the news on September 12, 2025, via Instagram, aligning it with pre-premiere week timing. As per her Instagram post on @eggyboom dated September 12, 2025, Ego Nwodim stated,

“The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight… But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL. I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship.”

Major outlets' same-day coverage confirms the voluntary nature of the decision and places it after seven seasons, noting her standout run anchored by Lisa from Temecula and a widely circulated “Miss Eggy” Weekend Update bit. Ego Nwodim joined the show in 2018 (Season 44), moved to repertory status in 2020, and built recurring visibility across live sketches and desk pieces. The announcement answers the headline directly for readers: Ego Nwodim leaves by choice, between the cast shake-up and the Season 51 opener, with thanks to leadership and colleagues.

How her exit fits the SNL season 51 shake-up

Lorne Michaels signalled changes ahead after Saturday Night Live’s milestone 50th year, with the new season confirmed to premiere Saturday, October 4 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock.

The show then unveiled five new featured players on September 2: Ben Marshall (Please Don’t Destroy fame), Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska. NBC is making these additions as part of a broader reset.

Alongside the arrivals came a wave of exits in late August: Heidi Gardner (after eight seasons), Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker and Emil Wakim. As per his Instagram post dated August 29, 2025, Michael Longfellow stated,

“Will not be returning for a 4th season at SNL. Wish I was but, so it goes....It was the best three years of my life so far. I feel nothing but gratitude for the experience and everyone there.”

As per the People.com report dated August 29, 2025, Devon Walker remarked to fans,

“yall acting like we died lol we just getting different jobs.”

These changes frame why Ego Nwodim’s departure reads as the capstone of the pre-premiere turnover rather than an isolated event. People’s reporting also relayed Lorne Michaels’ rationale, from his August 28, 2025, interview referenced there:

“I wanted people coming back and being part of [the 50th season]… there couldn’t be those kind of disruptions or anything that was going to take the focus off [the 50th season].”

That timeline places the bigger structural decision-making before the Sept. 12 post from Ego Nwodim. For audience logistics, SNL season 51 remains set: live Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming on Peacock.

What’s next for Ego Nwodim after Saturday Night Live?

Coverage characterizes Ego Nwodim’s move as creating space for new projects following a run that raised her profile across sketches and Weekend Update. Sources also note Mr. Throwback (Peacock, 2024) in her recent screen work, indicating she has already diversified beyond Studio 8H. Lisa from Temecula and “Miss Eggy” give Ego Nwodim recognisable calling cards as development conversations advance post-SNL.

In tenure terms, seven seasons sit within the common modern window for cast departures into film and TV paths, especially after a high-visibility 50th-anniversary cycle. The immediate production context is settled: SNL season 51 opens October 4, 2025, with five new featured players, while Ego Nwodim’s exit is confirmed as voluntary and timed before premiere week.

