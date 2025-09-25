NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 6 ending explained: Who were the “Strange men at the house”?

NCIS: Tony & Ziva Season 1

NCIS: Tony & Ziva, the long-awaited spin-off, debuted on Paramount+ on 4th September, 2025, reuniting Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo as the beloved "Tiva" after a 12-year absence since Ziva was presumed dead in NCIS Season 13. Showrunner John McNamara is skilled at weaving a spy story with real human stakes, and the season of 10 episodes will release new episodes weekly on Thursdays, culminating with an October 23 season 1 finale.

In Episode 6 of NCIS: Tony & Ziva, titled "We've Got Company", the season's theme of Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) being framed by an entity within Interpol expands. It was aired on 25 September 2025 on Paramount+.

In episode 6, the "strange men" are Galamard and his men, sent by Jonah and Martine's Interpol team. They were not accidental men; they are an intentional team to eliminate Tali as leverage for Tony and Ziva since they are about to expose the conspiracy. We can also directly follow from the last episode's reveal, of Jonah's betrayal and his commitment to violence targeted towards their families.

In the previous episode (Episode 5), they found out that Jonah (Julian Ovenden), not Henry (James D'Arcy), is the true collaborator working with Martine (Nassima Benchicou) to set them up. This is particularly problematic for their daughter Tali (Isla Gie), who is in hiding in a safe house, protected by Sophie (Lara Rossi).

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 6 ending explained- A family on the edge

Episode 6 “We’ve Got Company” opens with Tali and Sophie cornered in a Budapest safe house, which is revealed as one of Ziva’s old safe houses. Sophie, a former m16 agent, now works for Tony and Ziva, maintains strict security protocol but genuine concern for Tali. In a heartwarming flashback, we see Tony and young Tali playing video games together, with Tony quoting Lilo and Stitch - “Aana” means family, and family means no one gets left behind. This sets an important stage for Tali’s later decisions. The danger escalates when Tali finds Tony’s old iPad and charges it. The device’s cellular connection pairs with Tony’s old cell number, revealing Tali’s location to the hitmen hunting them.

In a parallel story, Tony and Ziva are discussing Henry, where Tony reveals how jealous of Henry’s bond with Tali. Things take a dramatic turn when Tali gets her first period, leading Sophie to make a run at the emergency store for supplies. In the meantime, Galamard and his men arrive at the safehouse in Sophie’s absence. When she returns, she realises they are being tracked and continues to contact Tony and Ziva.

Tali leaves a desperate voice message for her parents saying,

“Mom, Dad, there are strange men at the house.”

Sophie and Tali can be seen taking care of and supporting themselves as they await a rescue. This dilemma is further compounded when Sophie is stung by a wasp and has a significant allergic reaction. However, Sophie still defends Tali, who then acknowledges that she had lied about her periods so Sophie would get out of the house to engage with electronics and feels guilty for their predicament.

In an action-charged scene, we see Sophie create a distraction using tear gas, allowing her and Tali’s attempted escape. When Sophie is cornered by Galamard, Tali shows her incredible fighting skills, which she inherited from her parents. Tali throws a kick at Galamard, saying,

"You’re lucky I’m still a red belt".

which provides a moment of triumph amidst chaos.

Sophie and Tali then manage to get to a car, but it is not easy. Sophie is seen struggling with her allergic reaction while fighting with the attackers. Tali refuses to leave Sophie alone, saying,

"No one gets left behind",

echoing the lesson her father taught her about family. This shows her loyalty and courage. Meanwhile, Tony and Ziva arrive to rescue Sophie, and Tali reunites the family in an emotional scene.

The aftermath of the attacks makes Tony and Ziva debate sending Tali away again for her safety. But Tali protests on staying with them, saying,

"I know what tear gas tastes like. You sent me away, and they found me. What if they find me again?"

This shows Tali’s mental strength and maturity with which she handles the situation. In an emotional scene, Tony unloads a confession about Henry’s death, which made him break down completely, realising how close they were to losing Tali too.

The final minutes of the episodes develop intriguing developments for future episodes. We learn that Jonah Markham, who has been claiming to be an interpole agent, may be using that identity as a cover.

There are also suggestions that Jonah and Lazar are targeting someone named Aaron Graves, described as one of the most dangerous men in the world, and the company called Raining Fire. The episode ends with hints that the family is heading to Paris next, with questions remaining about who they can trust and what connection Graves has to the attacks on their family.

