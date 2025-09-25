What time does Peacemaker season 2 episode 6 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch, and more

In the blood-drenched, laugh-out-loud, insane corners of the DC Universe, Peacemaker season 2 chugs along like a chrome-domed freight train, ushering strong doses of gore, grief, and gut punches via James Gunn's irreverent gaze. John Cena holds the wreckage together as Christopher "Chris" Smith, the self-loathing vigilante whose mantra of peace at any cost covers a fractured psyche and collateral mayhem.

With the sixth episode, "Ignorance Is Chris," premiering September 25, 2025 at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m PT on Max, the eight-episode arc, set after Superman (2025), sends Chris down the rabbit hole of multiversal madness. The Quantum Unfolding Chamber offers "Alternates" of Chris's life, taunting him with idyllic realities, heroic fathers, living brothers, and Drew Barrymore-worthy romcoms. James Gunn, DC Studios co-CEO and Guardians of the Galaxy maestro, writes and directs every episode, turning therapy sessions into turf wars.

The 11th Street Kids, Danielle Brooks' steadfast Leota Adebayo, Jennifer Holland's steely Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee's neurotic John Economos, and Freddie Stroma's trigger-happy Vigilante—chase their wayward pal, clashing with Frank Grillo's vengeful Rick Flag Sr., Robert Patrick's spectral White Dragon, and Nhut Le's judo-flipping Judomaster.

Peacemaker season 2 episode 6: Global release schedule

Peacemaker Season 2 will be released every week in America on Thursday. Here is the complete schedule below with specific local times:

Region/Time Zone Release Date Release Time Streaming Platform US East Coast (ET) September 25, 2025 9:00 p.m. Max US West Coast (PT) September 25, 2025 6:00 p.m. Max US Central (CT) September 25, 2025 8:00 p.m. Max Canada September 25, 2025 9:00 p.m. ET Crave (syncs with US) UK (BST) September 26, 2025 2:00 a.m. Sky Max / NOW TV Europe (CET) September 26, 2025 1:00 a.m. Max Australia (AEST) September 26, 2025 11:00 a.m. Binge India (IST) September 26, 2025 6:30 a.m. JioCinema South America (BRT) September 25, 2025 10:00 p.m. Max Japan (JST) September 26, 2025 10:00 a.m. U-Next Middle East (GST) September 26, 2025 5:00 a.m. OSN+

What to expect from episode 6: Portals, betrayals, and existential brawls

Directed and written by James Gunn, episode 6, hurls the 11th Street Kids, Leota’s fierce strategist, Harcourt’s no-nonsense operative, Vigilante’s unhinged zealot, and Economos’ anxious techie, through the Quantum Unfolding Chamber to drag Chris back from his dream dimension.

The 45-minute episode sees Chris impersonating his alternate self, basking in a utopian Earth-X where he’s a kaiju-slaying hero with a doting "trad wife" Harcourt doppelgänger, adoring fans, and a Blue Dragon dad who’s swapped swastikas for applause. Yet, fan theories on X hint at sinister cracks, Nazi undertones lurk beneath the idyll, forcing Chris to confront his fractured psyche in brutal, dimension-hopping brawls.

Rick Flag Sr.’s ARGUS manhunt intensifies, wielding cyborg tech and loyalty tests that fracture the team, while Eagly’s eagle supremacy arc, pitting Prime Eagle against Red St. Wild’s vendetta, adds feral chaos. DCU ties deepen with Superman Easter eggs, like Justice Gang cameos and a rumoured Metropolis-shaking reveal. Economos dubs the endgame “a whole new season,” with Chris’s regret-fueled fantasy curdling into raw reckonings.

Expect skull-spider horrors from trailers, apocalyptic rifts, and Gunn’s absurd flourishes, eagle sidekicks, crude one-liners, and helmet-smashing catharsis balanced by Cena’s gut-wrenching vulnerability, as romances fray and multiversal truths detonate.

Peacemaker season 2 is exclusively on Max in the US. Episodes drop weekly on Thursdays, with Episode 6, "Ignorance Is Chris," hitting Max on September 25, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned for more such updates!