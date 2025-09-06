Sister Wives star Christine reveals if she'll watch Kody on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Christine Brown Woolley (Image via Instagram/ @christine_brownsw)

Christine Brown rose to stardom after featuring in the hit TLC show, Sister Wives. Christine and Kody later welcomed children. However, there were several marital problems as the pair eventually split in November 2021. Christine later tied the knot with David Woolley in 2023.

Christine Brown Woolley recently released her memoir, Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family and Finding Freedom. The TLC star has made shocking revelations in the memoir, including her tumultuous marriage with Kody Brown, which led to the separation and her fallout with Meri Brown in the process.

Christine has an interesting take on Kody Brown’s participation in Special Forces

When asked whether she would watch Kody Brown in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Christine stated,

“I’m not gonna watch. That would be … Maybe I will. David Woolley is gonna wanna watch. I’m sure David’s gonna be like, ‘We gotta see what he’s gonna do. That’s crazy.’ I don’t think I’m gonna be able to watch full episodes.”

Christine further revealed that she was not aware of her former husband’s participation in the Fox series.

“I don’t know how well he does. … I was shocked. I had no idea he even did it,”

As the celebrity participants list has been revealed for Special Forces, Gia Giudice hinted at some ongoing tension with a fellow participant on her podcast, Casual Chaos. While she did not mention Kody Brown, it was hinted at as she pointed out how fans were discussing casting choices. Gia stated,

“I can’t even name one person that I really did not get along with on this cast. There were definitely some people that would get under your skin, a little bit, and you guys will see that on the show.” “You guys have all been talking about him already,” she continued. “So, I’m sure you could assume who it is. But the rest of the cast was really amazing. Everyone was so strong, so motivating. And I think we all motivated each other in some way. I would say we were a really strong team.”

Christine makes a shocking revelation about Kody Brown

Christine Brown Woolley has made some interesting revelations in her newly released memoir. In the memoir, Christine describes how Kody would allegedly “love bomb” the sister wives whenever they would pull back.

“If I complained about our marriage on the show, Kody spent less time with me and my kids. If we didn't do things his way, he'd punish us by withholding his attention … Husbands don't go to the doghouse in polygamy. They go to the next wife in the chain."

The television star further revealed that Kody allegedly told her that,

“I will treat you like you are lovable when you make an effort to be lovable. Even though I really feel like our show did our best to be authentic and everything ... I still felt like there was a huge part that I kept hidden just to be a peacemaker, to make everything work. And then, through leaving, people asked all the time, "How did you do it? How'd you do it?'" the author continues. The book seeks to answer that, and many other questions, including "what was happening that I didn't agree with, what was happening that made me stronger, and what made me leave."

