Sister Wives fame Meri Brown tries her luck at online dating as she navigates her love life

Sister Wives (Image via TLC)

In the newest episode of Sister Wives, Meri Brown is seen exploring the whole idea of dating apps as she sits with her friend and talks about how it can be a difficult job at times. In a confessional episode of Sister Wives, Meri Brown jokingly said that if someone does not like her and all her snort laughter, then they are just not going to get her.

Meri was married to Kody Brown for more than 20 years and was later legally divorced in 2014, and their eventual breakup in 2023. As Meri and her friend sit down and start looking into the profiles on a dating app, Meri talks all about age gaps, whether having kids is an issue and more. Meri’s friend quickly stated that one of the guys on the app looks like “ a cartoon character villain”. Meri was quick to announce,

“Dating apps are stupid”

Sister Wives’ alums share their thoughts on dating apps

One of the Sister Wives’ alum, Christine, shared her thoughts on dating apps while revealing that once she tried one of these apps and found out all about swingers and open marriages, which she was not into.

“I am strictly going to be monogamous”

Kody Brown also shared his opinion on dating apps, and turns out, the TLC star is not quite on board with the idea.

“Going on an app, how do you get an essence of a person without meeting them.”

While most of the cast members of the show seem to have divided opinions on the idea of dating apps, Meri Brown is seemingly giving it a try as she shares a laugh or two with her friend while swiping right on a few profiles. Meri has earlier opened up about finding the right man, as she said:

“I'm interested in finding somebody who is kind, who is outgoing, who is super confident with who he is. “I would love to find somebody who's tall, like 6 feet or taller would be awesome. Somebody who has like really good, kind eyes.”

Sister Wives’ Christine reveals why she and Janelle haven’t talked much

While Christine and Janelle had a close friendship in the show, as viewers saw Christine leaning on Janelle after their mutual split with Kody Brown, the two are not talking much anymore.

Christine finally addressed this and revealed that the two have not talked much since they moved to separate states. Christine and her husband live in Utah, and Janelle lives in North Carolina near her daughter. In an interview with US Weekly, Christine explained,

“ Janelle and I work a business together and there’s been a lot of changes within the last couple of months, we used to run it more together, but really in life, we used to do everything together and we raised our kids together.”

Christine also admitted that sometimes she feels like a “crappy mom” because the children are not choosing to live next to her, and feels like Janelle is a better mom because they are choosing to live next to her.

Watch the episodes of Sister Wives airing on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.