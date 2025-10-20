"We're very excited": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Brandon thrilled about trip with Julia

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Brandon and Julia (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina are embarking on one of their most exciting adventures, and a spontaneous European trip that has left them visibly excited and happy.

The latest episode reveals a mix of humor, emotion, and excitement as the couple packs their stuff and prepares to leave behind family drama for their much-anticipated trip all over Europe, starting with London, with just a backpack and aiming to explore different cultures and lifestyles.

The episode starts with the couple preparing for their trip. Julia humorously unplugs various devices, including a gaming console, only to be playfully countered by Brandon, who jokes about taking it along.

As they pack, Brandon shares his feelings about the journey:

"I wish we had left things better with my parents, but we're going off to see the world and we're very excited."

Details of Brandon and Julia's Europe trip preparations in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9, Brandon and Julia prepare for their journey to Europe, aiming to explore new cultures without any fixed schedule or plan and deepen their bond.

The episode saw the couple preparing for their trip as Julia humorously attempts to unplug various devices, including a gaming console, saying:

"You can be unplugged everything. Unplug this. You will be unplugged. Turn on, unplug, unplug. Oops. Unplug this."

As Brandon comes and starts to unplug his gaming system, Julia asks him about what he is doing, to which he responds that he is bringing it with him on the trip.

Julia responds with disbelief, telling him not to take it as they have TVs in Europe, starting to get annoyed at the idea, saying,

"You can't. Don't even start, Brandon. Jesus Christ, little boy. You're not going to take this with you."

Brandon finally reveals that he was kidding with her. She expresses her excitement, stating that this is the day they are packing their bags and going to Europe.

The conversation turned playful when Julia mentioned having some security in place. Brandon got curious, prompting Julia to show him a huge pillow and a soft toy on top as she covers it with a black jacket, making it look like a person positioned as someone drinking. She describes the setup as:

"It's gonna be a little big person like my dad. It's gonna be turned like this. It's gonna be drinking tea."

Brandon remarks that she has built a depressed and dumb person who appears to be passed out drinking, to which Julia responds, saying,

"It's a little drunken. It's like somebody will be sit here. Like this."

Julia tries to convince him that it looks like someone is sitting, asking him to look from outside, which Brandon agrees with, and then comes back saying that,

"No, they're gonna break in because they're gonna be like, oh, he's drunk. It's fine. He'll never know, huh? Looks like drunk. It looks like someone's passed out at the table."

Julia shares that they are going to do backpack travel and are going to have a lot of clothes since they don't plan to buy expensive stuff. She further added that they will explore different cultures in Europe and look at how people live there, with their first stop at London.

However, apart from London, there are no plans for what destination is next, as the whole world is open for them to explore. How long their trip is going to continue is also not planned, making the whole experience adventurous and spontaneous, as Brandon says,

"Depends on what crime we commit."

As the car is there to take them to the airport, Julia expresses her enthusiasm in a confessional, saying:

"I'm excited, nervous, and ready to see the world."

Brandon also notes that he is hoping that once Julia and he spend this quality time together, they will be ready to start a family together as they leave for the airport.

