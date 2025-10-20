Days of Our Lives spoilers: Steve and Brady’s shocking Sophia search, Amy’s emotional outburst, and Sarah’s fiery confrontation with EJ shake Salem

Sophia, Brady and Steve (Image via YouTube - OfficialDaysofourLives)

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, which is set to air on Monday, October 20, 2025, Salem faces shocking discoveries, emotional fallout and intense confrontations. As Steve and Brady are on the lookout to find Sophia, Sophia’s mother, Amy Choi, will be seen confronting Johnny.

Meanwhile, Javi and Leo will have a hard time giving up Tesora, as Johnny and Chanel prepare to become parents. Elsewhere in Salem, Sarah will also be seen confronting EJ for his actions and making a sharp declaration.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for October 20, 2025

Steve and Brady search for Sophia

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Steve has successfully traced Sophia’s phone to the pub’s last known location around midnight. Speculations suggest this means Sophia was potentially hiding out in one of the upstairs rooms, leading Steve and Brady to search the premises.

However, their mission won’t be straightforward, as this Sophia hunt will come with unexpected twists and turns. Whether they ultimately find the troublemaker or not, Steve and Brady are likely to uncover a curveball or two along the way. This discovery is sure to rock Salem and further implicate Sophia in the chaos that has recently engulfed the town.

Amy Choi’s emotional outburst

Further on Days of Our Lives, in a highly emotional scene outside the pub, Amy Choi will have a major outburst, which was foreshadowed by her recent slap to Johnny DiMera. The desperate mother, unable to cope with the possibility of her daughter’s guilt, will continue to play the blame game.

Spoilers suggest that Amy is frantically searching for someone else to blame, simply because she cannot bring herself to accept the worst about Sophia.

Further speculations suggest that Amy will soon be forced to confront the harsh truth about Sophia's actions. Given the depth of the mess Sophia has created in so many lives, she will inevitably have to face a painful realization for her mother.

Johnny and Chanel’s adoption journey

Meanwhile, the adoption of baby Tesoro hangs precariously in the balance, and a key couple will be left frustrated and waiting. Johnny and Chanel are banking on Sophia's confession to clear the path for their adoption plans.

However, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the couple will be left out of the loop on some crucial information. They will be stuck in a holding pattern, desperately waiting for updates that could determine their future as parents. Concurrently, Javi Hernandez and Leo Stark will have their own concerns about Tesoro's future.

As news of the Sophia scandal and the paternity drama spreads, they will fret over the potential negative impact on the baby's adoption developments.

Furthermore, there's a serious chance that Sophia might try to abduct Tesoro at some point, or that Aaron Greene could emerge to fight for custody once the DNA confirmation is finalized, adding further complications to the already tense situation.

Sarah’s fiery confrontation with EJ

On another front in Salem, a fiery confrontation is brewing. Sarah Horton is set to launch a tense confrontation with EJ DiMera. Spoilers suggest that this face-off could revolve around the recent town blackout or any other transgression Sarah might want to lay at EJ’s feet.

The two characters are heading for some seriously tense scenes in the upcoming Days of Our Lives episode.

