Jasmine's mom confronts Matt following shocking pregnancy reveal on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Jasmine and Matt (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine has finally come clean to her mother, Cecilia, about her personal life.

In the October 19 episode, viewers saw Jasmine disclose her pregnancy to Cecilia and update her about Matt's entry into her life.

Cecilia was not pleased with what she heard, as she worried about the well-being of her daughter.

When Matt introduced himself to Cecilia, she put him on the spot by asking him some hard-hitting questions about his relationship with her daughter.

First, she questioned him for agreeing to be in a relationship with a married woman. Then, she asked him about his plans for after the baby's birth.

Matt's responses did not meet her expectations. He answered casually, only highlighting his feelings for Jasmine.

Jasmine was equally disappointed with Matt's demeanor, as she expected him to be more convincing in front of her mother.

Cecilia's conversation with Matt left her in a difficult position. She feared her daughter was alone in a different country. .

Jasmine breaks down in tears while speaking to her mother in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?







Jasmine’s revelation that she was pregnant with a baby girl surprised her mother, who was not only unaware of Gino’s absence but also did not know who Matt was.

As a result, with Cecilia’s permission, Jasmine introduced Matt to her.

After exchanging initial greetings, Matt told Cecilia that he loved Jasmine and did not want to “cause her any harm.”

He added that he wanted to look after her and “help her.”

Upon hearing that, Cecilia began questioning Matt, hoping to understand what his intentions were with Jasmine.

She straightaway asked him to explain how he agreed to be in a relationship with Jasmine when he knew she was still in a formal marriage with Gino.



“Because I’m in my 30s. I’m single, and I don’t know, it just sounded like something I could do, whatever. I wasn’t dating anybody, so I was like, I’m already friends with you, so I didn’t mind it. I knew I was gonna look stupid but…,” Matt answered.



While translating his answer to her mother, Jasmine only conveyed the message that Matt had feelings for her and cared about her.

Speaking in a confessional interview, Jasmine confessed that she was disappointed by the way Matt was responding to her mother.



“He thinks he is talking to his mechanic friends, you know,” she added.



Cecilia then asked Jasmine who would look after her after the baby was born, and if Matt had any plans.

Matt clarified that he had no plans. He explained that he was new to fatherhood and did not know how things worked..

The answer disappointed Cecilia. She stated that she was worried about Jasmine because she was in a vulnerable state and without true support.



“I worry more, because there is no plan for the baby’s arrival. I feel, deep in my heart, I know you are alone over there,” she expressed.



Jasmine became emotional and asked her mother to forgive her for everything.

Cecilia, on the other hand, worried about Jasmine. So, she hoped that the two of them could meet in the near future.

She ended the call after urging Jasmine to take care of herself.

In the preview of next week’s episode, Jasmine was shown giving birth to her daughter. Matt was also present on the scene, supporting Jasmine throughout the process.

Stay tuned for more updates.