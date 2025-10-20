When will 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 Tell All air? Release date, time and more explored

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 (Image via TLC)

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is nearing its conclusion, and many viewers are anticipating the Tell All special.

According to the current TLC schedule, the Tell All is expected to begin airing on Sunday, November 9, 2025, though the network has yet to confirm the exact dates. Four consecutive Sunday slots, likely November 9, 16, 23 and 30, are currently reserved for the event.

The multi-part reunion will bring back this season’s cast members to revisit major events, clarify unresolved issues, and provide updates on their relationships after the season’s finale.

Each installment typically runs for about two hours, with additional extended or unseen footage often released online after the televised episodes. TLC is expected to confirm the official air schedule and release the trailer closer to the premiere date.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 Tell All schedule, cast and where to watch

Tell All schedule and structure

Each season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? concludes with a Tell All special that recaps the most significant developments from the series.

Season 9 is expected to feature four parts, similar to previous installments labeled “Tell All: No Limits.” The episodes are projected to air weekly on TLC at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will also be available for streaming on discovery+ and Max.

Although official episode titles have not yet been revealed, TLC’s lineup lists four unnamed specials that follow episode 18, consistent with the format used in past seasons.

The network traditionally releases a trailer one week before the Tell All begins, confirming the participating couples and providing a preview of the discussions set to take place.

Cast members expected to appear

The season 9 Tell All is expected to feature all eight couples who appeared during the season. Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs will likely participate, as will Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, and Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev. Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer are also expected to appear, along with Loren and Alexei Brovarnik.

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo are anticipated to join the stage, as will Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet, and Tigerlily and Adnan Abdelfattah.

In addition, Matt Branistareanu, the father of Jasmine Pineda’s child, is anticipated to join the stage with her. Other family members and recurring participants, such as Stacey Silva, Florian Sukaj, and Betty and Ron Gibbs, may also appear to provide further context to ongoing storylines.

TLC often invites notable figures from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise to offer commentary or insight. Although unconfirmed, possible guest appearances could include Shawn Finch, Big Ed Brown, Tim Malcolm, and Tiffany Franco, who have previously joined reunion specials.

Topics expected to be addressed

The Tell All is set to revisit several key developments from the season. Jasmine and Gino’s separation, including their ongoing financial and legal disagreements and Jasmine’s relationship with Matt, is expected to be addressed.

Kara and Guillermo’s split, focusing on their communication issues and adjustment to co-parenting, will also be discussed.

Julia and Brandon’s pregnancy, following earlier challenges with fertility and family matters, is another topic. Updates on Yara and Jovi’s marriage after The Last Resort and their continued family life with their daughter will be covered.

Tigerlily and Adnan’s marriage, including clarification regarding social media rumors about a possible breakup, is expected as well.

Season 9 also marked the first time three couples shared overlapping storylines, which led to ongoing tension among multiple pairs. The Tell All is expected to revisit these interactions to provide closure and updates on the current dynamics between cast members.

Stay tuned for more updates.