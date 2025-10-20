When does Tessa Thompson's Hedda air? Release date, what to expect and more explored

Tessa Thompson as Hedda via @primemovies

Nia DaCosta’s Hedda reimagines Henrik Ibsen’s 1890 play Hedda Gabler as a sharp period drama set in 1954 England. The movie is directed and written by DaCosta, who is known for Candyman and The Marvels. The 107-minute R-rated film stars Tessa Thompson as Hedda Gabler, a complex woman grappling with unfulfilled desires and societal pressures.

The story unfolds over one tense evening at a lavish party hosted by Hedda and her husband George Tesman at their country estate. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios’ Orion Pictures, Plan B Entertainment and Thompson’s Viva Maude, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7 2025. It also screened at the Aspen Film Festival, Zurich Film Festival and competed at the BFI London Film Festival in October

Critics praised Thompson’s intense performance and DaCosta’s bold choices including turning Ibsen’s male character Eilert Lövborg into Eileen Lovborg, creating a queer love triangle. Hedda hits select U.S. theaters on October 22 2025 and streams on Prime Video starting October 29 2025. DaCosta told Vanity Fair:

“I liked it, but I thought, This is not as funny or dark or sexy as what I read or what I felt when I was reading it. So I was like, Wouldn’t it be cool to do a movie where I make all the subtext text?”

Hedda: What to expect from this classic rendition

Hedda gives us a riveting look into power, repression and the struggle for female agency. The film is set during a single night raising the stakes in its drama as Hedda attempts to maneuver party goers into a party which she and George are not invited to. Fans can expect to be treated to something visually sumptuous with a cinematography by Sean Bobbitt and a haunting score by Oscar winner Hildur Guðnadóttir.

Although the R rating denotes sexual content, language, drug use and brief nudity, all of these elements are justified given the emotional stakes of the story. DaCosta relocates the story to postwar Britain where women’s roles in society face serious constraint following the war.

A key change is making Eileen Lovborg a female author, adding a queer love triangle that deepens the narrative’s exploration of desire and rivalry. Festival reviews called the film a bold take on Ibsen, with Thompson’s performance anchoring the psychological tension.

DaCosta told Deadline at Contenders London that the film focuses on “what’s happening inside the characters,” making it a character driven drama rather than an action heavy story. The runtime keeps the pacing sharp, with every scene building toward Hedda’s unravelling.

Hedda: Cast and character details

Tessa Thompson stars as Hedda Gabler, a restless newlywed and daughter of a late general, whose love for guns and control drives her destructive choices. Thompson, who also produced the film, told The Independent that her biracial casting adds new layers to the role, noting-

“There are not many Heddas that look like me.”

Nina Hoss plays Eileen Lovborg, a celebrated author whose book on sexuality makes her a rival to Hedda and George for a prestigious academic post. Imogen Poots portrays Thea Clifton, a key figure in the love triangle bringing emotional complexity.

Tom Bateman is George Tesman, a shy scholar hoping to impress Professor Greenwood (Finbar Lynch) at the party. Nicholas Pinnock plays Judge Roland Brack, a cunning figure entangled in Hedda’s schemes. Supporting roles include Kathryn Hunter as Bertie, Mirren Mack as Tabitha Greenwood, Jamael Westman as David and Saffron Hocking as Jane Ji. Each character’s interactions with Hedda reveal their ambitions and vulnerabilities making the ensemble a vital part of the film’s tension.

Where to watch Hedda:

Hedda will open in theatres in New York and Los Angeles on October 22 2025. It streams on Amazon Prime Video starting October 29 2025, included with a Prime membership.

