Task season 1 episode 7 ending explained: Did Jayson and Perry die?

Task season 1 episode 7 begins with the aftermath of Robbie’s and Lizzie’s deaths. With that, an internal investigation has been set up within the task force to find out the mole. Meanwhile, Jayson and Perry, and the entire Dark Hearts gang, are behind the drug money, which they never got from Robbie at the Bushkill.

The episode begins with Tom and Aleah looking at the investigation files of Anthony Grasso, where he clearly outplayed the task force even before, but there was a lack of evidence to prove it. But now, the investigation is not in their hands as the case has been passed on to the OPS, after Elizabeth’s death.

Every character in the finale episode got its conclusion. Perry and Jayson are dead. With that, Maeve and Robbie’s kids left their house and are on their way to begin a happy life (for which Robbie even gave his life).

However, Tom and Aleah were not allowed to investigate, but did start to dig into to learn about Grasso’s involvement with Dark Hearts. They visit Wissahickon Park, the place where Cliff encountered the Dark Hearts and was killed. They are off the case. Despite that, Tom and Aleah look for Ray’s phone without a search warrant, and with Connor’s help, they track down its location and find it at Anthony’s place.

Jayson and Perry died in Task season 1 episode 7

Tom and Aleah have already got enough proof against Grasso, and they head to his place to get Ray’s phone, indirectly arresting him for swapping the evidence. But the Dark Hearts reach his place before them to finish whatever ties they had with him. He was a threat to their gang, as his confession could lead them into trouble as well.

The mother club has decided that they need to get rid of whoever was involved in the Bushkill mishap and clean the mess before the feds take down their gang. They decided to kill Anthony and make it look like a suicide.

The Dark Hearts also get an update that a lady has made a huge drug deal with Lee Whitehead, and the drug was sold to a Colombian group. This explains how Robbie chose Lee instead of Freddy Frias for the drug deal, and Shelly was the one who made the deal, when everyone was behind Robbie to get the duffel bag full of newspapers.

Dorsey convinces the leader of Dark Hearts, Vincent, to look into where the money went. Meanwhile, Vincent also wants Jayson dead, as his personal conflicts with Billy have created a huge mess. He asks Perry to kill him, and he even makes an attempt to do so, but takes a step back.

Meanwhile, the police get Eryn’s body from the river, whom Perry killed by drowning her for tipping off Robbie’s crew about the ins and outs of drug movements. They even found a chain tied to her fingers with Perry’s initials, P.D. (Perry Dorazo), which proved his involvement in her death.

Breaker informs Jayson about the same, and he stabs Perry, leading to his death. Soon after, the motorcycle gang arrives to kill them both, but Jayson runs away. He then visits Maeve’s place to find out where the bag of money is.

After encountering the Dark Heart members who came in to kill Anthony, he escapes by killing them, but gets shot in the stomach. They revealed where the drug money is, and now they are all heading to Maeve’s place.

To save her, Anthony goes there too, leading Tom and Aleah to know that he has left his home. Before the task force could reach, Jayson held Maeve at gunpoint and tried to steal the money. Anthony shoots him from the car, leading to Jayson’s death on the spot.

However, Tom never took the bag and handed it to the feds. He let Maeve have it for a fresh start and somehow made Robbie’s wish come true by letting his kids have the life they always deserved.

Sam finds a new home, and Tom forgives Ethan for his past mistakes in Task season 1 episode 7

The FBI agents were angry at Kathleen for letting Tom and Aleah get involved in it, but she doesn't care much about it, as she plans to retire soon. The case is now solved, and the task force chapter has been closed.

Meanwhile, Sam gets a guardian from the juvenile home, and he now has to leave Tom’s house. Tom initially was willing to keep Sam with him, but let him go as the kid needs constant care for a very long time.

At the hearing, Tom gives an emotional speech and forgives Ethan for accidentally killing his wife. Soon, Emily’s brother will come back home. Task season 1 episode 7 ends with Maeve and the kids heading to Canada to begin a new chapter of their lives.