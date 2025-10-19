What time does Task season 1 episode 7 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch, and more

HBO’s crime drama, created by Brad Ingelsby, is about to release its finale episode this week. Task season 1 episode 7 titled, ‘’A Still Small Voice,’’ is set to premiere on October 19, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on HBO and HBO Max.

With a deadly confrontation in the woods, the previous episode took an emotional turn when Robbie was killed by Jayson, leaving his kids and Meave all on their own. With that state trooper, Lizzie is dead, too.

On the other hand, an internal investigation has been carried out in the Task Force, as their confidential information was getting leaked to the Dark Hearts.

The finale episode will also reveal Grasso’s backstory as to why he has connections with the motorcycle gang –Dark Hearts, and what his reasons were to betray the task force.

Tom, meanwhile, has brought the little kid, Sam, to his place and is now on a mission to prove that Grasso is the mole within their team.

And above all, Robbie, before his heartbreaking goodbye to the show, has left the duffel bag full of drug money for Meave and his kids, leaving Perry and Jayson with nothing.

With that, Jayson is yet to learn about his wife, Eryn’s, death, and how he will get to know about this is awaited to be seen.

Perry had accidentally killed her when he followed the tracker that he kept in her car, and eventually learned that she was involved with Robbie and his crew in the drug robberies that were happening every other night.

Eryn used to update all the ins and outs of the drug deals with them, seeking revenge for Billy’s death.

How Robbie made the drug deal, how Shelly got involved, and now what Maeve will do with this money — all of it will soon come to light. Jayson and Perry are already suspicious about where the money went, especially after Robbie fooled them that day.

Now, once they figure out where the real money went, they’ll go after Maeve. How Maeve protects herself and the kids will be the main thing to watch in the finale.

Release date of Task season 1 episode 7

Task season 1 episode 7, ‘’A Still Small Voice,’’ is set to be released on October 19, 2025, on HBO and HBO Max at the usual 9 p.m. ET slot. The show drops at different times worldwide.

Refer to the table below for the release time of Task season 1 episode 7, in your region.

Region and Time Zone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) October 19, 2025 6 pm United States (CT) October 19, 2025 8 pm United States (ET) October 19, 2025 9 pm United Kingdom (BST) October 20, 2025 2 am Central Europe (CET) October 20, 2025 3 am India (IST) October 20, 2025 6:30 am Australia (AEST) October 20, 2025 10 am

How many episodes are there in Task season 1?

The series consists of 7 episodes, and the show will conclude on October 19, 2025, as it is set to release its finale episode. All the remaining six episodes are available to stream on HBO Max.

Here’s a complete episode guide of Task season 1

Episode number Title Release date 1 Crossings September 7, 2025 2 Family Statements September 14, 2025 3 Nobody's Stronger Than Forgiveness September 21, 2025 4 All Roads September 28, 2025 5 Vagrants October 5, 2025 6 Out Beyond Ideas of Wrongdoing and Rightdoing, There Is a River October 12, 2025 7 A Still Small Voice October 19, 2025

The synopsis of the Task season 1 episode 7 reads: