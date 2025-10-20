How to watch Tracker season 3 online? Streaming details explored

Image: @trackercbs/Instagram

Based on Jeffery Deaver’s The Never Game, Tracker season 3 is back and has premiered its first episode on October 19, 2025, on CBS. The show airs on CBS on Sunday at its usual time slot of 8 p.m. ET/PT or a few episodes at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Created by Ben H. Winters, this season Justin Hartley is back and will reprise his role as Colter Shaw, whereas two of the main cast members have made their exit from season 3. Eric Graise, who played Bobby Exley, and Abby McEnany, who played Velma Bruin, will not make their appearance in its third season.

Tracker season 3 episode 1, titled ‘’The Process,’’ will continue its plot where it left off in the previous season. As Colter continues his work in helping find missing people, secrets within his personal life take a tragic turn. The ‘’lone-wolf tracker,’’ learns the truth about his father’s (Ashton Shaw’s) death, and in this surprising revelation, he finds his mother’s involvement in his death.

The answers to the mystery were a major cliffhanger in the previous season and are expected to be revealed in its third installment. Otto Waldron was the one who pushed his father off the cliff, but the one who asked to do that was his mother, Mary Dove Shaw.

Tracker season 3 streaming details explored

Tracker season 3 premieres its new episodes weekly on Sundays only on CBS. The first episode, ‘’The Process,’’ aired on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. For viewers who want to catch the live stream, they need to have access to CBS cable.

If not, viewers can even stream the new episodes the very next day on Paramount+. The show is exclusive to CBS and Paramount+, and that’s only where viewers can watch new episodes. New episodes air on CBS on Sunday and are available to stream the following day, Monday, on Paramount+.

Subscription plan for Paramount+:

Essential plan costs $7.99/month

Premium plan costs $12.99/month (even offers a 7-day free trial option). The premium (on-demand) subscribers will have access to live-stream the episodes.

Tracker season 3 episode guide and cast explored

Tracker season 3 will consist of 22 episodes. The first season had 13 episodes and the second had 20. This season adds two more episodes, giving viewers an even longer journey with Colter Shaw.

So far, only updates for the first four episodes have been released.

Episode number Title Release date and time Episode 1 The Process October 19, 2025 (at 8 p.m. ET) Episode 2 Leverage October 26, 2025 (at 8:30 p.m. ET) Episode 3 First Fire November 2, 2025 (at 8:30 p.m. ET) Episode 4 No Man's Land November 9, 2025 (at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed start cast in Tracker season 3

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw

Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene

Wendy Crewson as Mary Dove Shaw

Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw

Chris Lee as Randy

Alex Fernandez as Otto Waldron

Brent Sexton as Keaton

The official logline of Tracker season 3 reads: