"We’re doing things more separate now": Sister Wives star Christine on growing apart from Janelle

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 21: Janelle Brown (L) and Christine Brown of "Sister Wives" visit SiriusXM Studios on November 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Sister Wives star Christine Brown acknowledges that her relationship with Janelle Brown has changed and that they are no longer as close as they used to be.

In the October 19 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle revealed that they had not talked “for a while” since moving to separate states.

While Christine and her husband, David, lived in Utah, Janelle lived in North Carolina with her daughter, Maddie and her family.



“We’re doing things more separate now. I want to be more in charge of my business now,” Christine said while referring to her business of running rental properties.



Moreover, she noted that her joint business with Janelle, selling Plexus supplements, had also undergone multiple changes over the past few months.

Although it was a joint venture, Christine noticed that Janelle invested more of her time working independently on Taeda Farms, a business that she started with Maddie and her husband, Caleb.

Consequently, Christine stated that it signified “one more step away from each other.”

Unlike their past dynamic of working and raising children together, both Christine and Janelle were now focused on building their own individual careers.

Their individual endeavors wedged an emotional gap between the two of them, which Christine accepted in the latest episode of Sister Wives.

Sister Wives star Christine says she feels she’s competing with Janelle in business







During the October 19 episode of Sister Wives, Christine spoke about the gap that had developed in her relationship with Janelle.

The relationship that she shared with the person she leaned on after her split from Kody Brown was no longer as it used to be.

In terms of business, Janelle and Christine used to sell Plexus supplements together, just as they used to “do everything together.” However, that dynamic changed over time and so did the business.

Once Janelle relocated to North Carolina, things changed even more, widening the gap between her and Christine.

When Janelle decided to “branch off” and invest her time and effort in Taeda Farms, Christine shifted her attention to their joint business.

Additionally, she started to focus more on running her rental properties.

While they became engrossed in their individual businesses, their relationship changed, and they slowly grew apart.

Christine explained that although she and Janelle tried to “support each other,” it often felt like she was in a competition with her in business.



“We learned how to do things together. And now it’s almost like we’re learning how to do things apart,” the Sister Wives star said.



Although it created a distance, Christine stated it was fine since they had to ”move on” and live their lives “for the best for us.”

Christine and Janelle were sister wives for more than twenty years before they both ended things with Kody.

While Christine announced her split in November 2021, Janelle went her own way in December 2022.

They shared a close bond since their separation and the disbandment of their family. However, cracks started to show once they relocated to different states.

In the latest episode of Sister Wives, Christine confessed that she had been struggling with Janelle since two of her children moved to be closer to her.

While speaking to the cameras, she stated that it was “hard” to see her children move away from her.

It all came to a head after her son, Paedon, revealed he was relocating to North Carolina. However, she was glad that Paedon wanted to be closer to his “other mom,” whose influence she trusted.

Despite the trust between the two sister wives, Christine often felt like she was a “crappy” mother whose children did not want to live close to her.

It often made her wonder if Janelle was better than her in that aspect.

Stay tuned for more updates.