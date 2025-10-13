Sister Wives' Mykelti faces tornado threat during cross-country move with husband Tony

Tony and Mykelti from Sister Wives (Image via Instagram/@mykeltip)

Mykelti Brown and her husband, Tony Padron, encountered severe weather while moving from Utah to North Carolina, including a potential tornado.

During the October 5 episode of Sister Wives, the couple documented driving toward a storm while hail fell around them. Mykelti alerted her mother, Christine Brown, and Christine’s husband, David Woolley, who were assisting with the move.

The family monitored weather alerts as the situation unfolded, with Mykelti and Tony reporting the storm and damage to their vehicle. Despite the threat, the couple continued their drive to maintain progress on the cross-country relocation.

The events were captured directly by Mykelti and Tony, showing the unfolding weather, vehicle impact, and steps taken to reach their destination.

Sister Wives' Mykelti and Tony face severe weather during their Utah-to-North Carolina move

Monitoring the weather

Christine Brown explained that David Woolley checked a weather app during the move and noticed purple areas on the map, which indicate tornado activity.

The couple recalled hearing alerts on the radio regarding strong hailstorms and recommendations to seek shelter. While en route, Mykelti and Tony observed an ominous cloud forming above them.

Mykelti reported that they had just received a warning for a 'tornado,' and Tony added that it was not a tornado yet, but it could develop into one.

The family continued to track conditions as they progressed, using mobile devices and radio alerts to follow the storm’s development.

David Woolley noted hearing the warnings and advised the couple to continue driving through the area to avoid prolonged exposure. Mykelti also made a phone call to Christine and David to report the situation, stating,

“We’re in a tornado. We’re in a tornado.”

Driving through severe weather

As Mykelti and Tony followed the guidance to keep moving, hail began striking their vehicle. Tony noted the increasing wind and the impact of larger hail on the windshield. Mykelti observed damage forming on the vehicle, stating,

“Oh it dented the window, Tony. Get off [the highway]. It’s denting the windows. There’s broken glass.”

The couple remained on the road until they were able to reach safer conditions, documenting the event for the show.

During the episode, Mykelti asked what actions to take, questioning how to proceed amid the storm, while Tony confirmed the need to continue driving. The interaction was recorded in real time, showing both the observation of the storm and the immediate decisions made during the cross-country move.

Tony indicated that they needed to "keep going" as hail continued to strike the vehicle. The couple’s recording shows the progression of damage and weather conditions while they remained in the car.

Reasons for the move

Earlier in the episode, Mykelti and Tony explained the reasons for relocating to North Carolina. The move supports Tony’s ability to focus on his chess career.

Mykelti also noted the desire to live near Maddie, Christine Brown’s former sister wife Janelle Brown’s daughter, so their children could be in proximity.

Maddie and her husband, Caleb Brush, have four children and recently acquired a farm in North Carolina with Janelle Brown, planning to build homes on the property.

Christine Brown later commented on the move, noting it may be related to Mykelti’s decision to distance herself from the Brown family patriarch, Kody Brown, and the ongoing changes in the family’s plural marriage structure.

The episode also recorded the preparation process for the move, including loading vehicles, monitoring routes, and coordinating family assistance.

