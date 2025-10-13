Married at First Sight UK spoilers: Dinner party erupts as new couples spark chaos and tension

Married at First Sight UK 2025 (Image via Channel 4)

The latest episodes of Married at First Sight UK featured the arrival of three new couples, which led to significant tension during a group dinner party.

The new participants are Leisha and Reiss, Abi and John, and April and Leo. The evening sees interactions that bring both interpersonal and marital challenges into focus.

One of the central moments involves Sarah and her spouse, Dean, as she discloses that she does not feel a spark with him. Sarah is shown stating that she cannot continue and cannot "change" her feelings, which highlights difficulties in their developing relationship.

M arried at First Sight UK dinner party sparks tension as new couples join the cast

New Couples and Cast Reactions

The dinner party begins with the cast seated for a meal and drinks before the new arrivals are introduced. Leisha and Reiss receive attention from existing cast members, particularly Leah, who remarks on Leisha's "blue eyes" to her wife, Leigh.

Leigh responds by pointing out that she had noticed, and the interaction continues with Leah explaining that she likes to meet somebody and there’s that "flirty vibe," while Leigh expresses her reaction to the camera.

Leisha and Reiss experience early friction, as Leisha notes that they were the only couple not holding hands upon entering the party.

Reiss reminds her that she had previously asked him not to hold her hand. Another topic arises regarding Leisha's behavior during a plane journey, with Leigh questioning whether she believed it was appropriate to "talk to a boy" while seated, and Leisha responds,

"In my past relationships, that's never been a problem."

Julia-Ruth also becomes involved in the discussion, telling Leisha that she has just had a honeymoon with Reiss. Reiss states that he feels disrespected, which contributes to further tension between the couple.

Sarah and Dean's interaction

Sarah's relationship with Dean is placed under scrutiny during the same event. She communicates to the cameras that she does not find Dean physically attractive.

Dean’s reaction is recorded as disheartened, and Sarah clarifies that she cannot change her feelings. The exchange emphasizes the challenges faced by the pair in the early stages of their marriage on the show.

Keye and Davide's announcement

In contrast, another couple presents a different dynamic. Keye Luke makes a declaration regarding his husband, Davide Anica, during the dinner party. Keye, who is 33 years old and works in marketing, announces that he has "fallen in love" with Davide.

This moment occurs during Davide’s birthday celebration. Keye adds,

"He is the kindest, most honest human being I have ever met in my life. I do not know what on earth I did to deserve this man but I am so glad that he is here and here with me."

The show's experts, Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas, and Mel Schilling, observe this declaration from a separate location. Mel comments on Keye's feelings for Davide, while Charlene notes the contrast in expressions between Keye and Davide’s positive interaction and Sarah and Dean’s tension.

Current cast overview

As of the latest episodes, the cast includes Leigh and Leah, Joe and Maeve, Bailey and Rebecca, Nelly and Steven, Grace and Ashley, Keye and Davide, Julia-Ruth and Divarni, Dean and Sarah, and the newly arrived couples.

Paul and Anita are the only couple who have exited the experiment. The upcoming episodes continue to document interactions among all participants, with both interpersonal and marital developments highlighted during group and private settings.

Stay tuned for more updates.