"I don't know what to do" - 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Jasmine cries to Gino's cousin Michelle over his immigration visit

Jasmine and Matt from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

During season 20, episode 15 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Jasmine reached out to Gino’s cousin-in-law, Michelle, after a confrontation with Gino regarding immigration issues.

The episode explored Jasmine’s concerns following Gino’s actions at immigration. Addressing her situation, Jasmine said,

"He's mad for everything, and I don't know what to do, right now."

The conversation with Michelle brought out the emotional impact that Gino’s accusations had on Jasmine, and she also shared with Michelle her confusion about what to do next.

Jasmine's discussion with Michelle shed light on the measures she contemplated for dealing with her immigration and personal problems, with an emphasis on possible legal advice.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Jasmine seeks guidance from Gino’s cousin, Michelle, over immigration concerns

The conversation between Jasmine and Michelle

A phone call between Jasmine and Michelle uncovered that Jasmine was worried about her stay in the country and her relationship with Gino.

Jasmine clarified that Gino had phoned her to let her know that he had gone to the immigration office to file a false report against her, that she could be a victim of immigration fraud leading to deportation, and that she was pointing out her fear of being deported.

Michelle responded by advising Jasmine to take a step back and remain calm, emphasizing that just because Gino said something does not mean it is "true" and suggesting she take a couple of deep breaths.

Jasmine shared her perspective on the situation and her concern for their unborn child, saying,

"I mean, I told him, like, why, why you, like, if you hate me, I get it. But, you know, like, do it for this baby, please. It is not the baby's fault."

Michelle recognized Jasmine's emotions; however, she pointed out that Jasmine was not responsible, saying that she didn't "scam" Gino as he was alleging.

Jasmine’s concerns about immigration and relationship dynamics

Jasmine stated that the differences between her as an immigrant and Gino, who is a native American, worrying her a lot. She confessed that the label of "immigrant" was a stigma to her.

In agreement with Jasmine, Michelle also recognized the intricate situation and commented that to Jasmine it "looks bad" and nothing seems to make her easy.

During the conversation, Jasmine addressed Gino’s accusations about her intentions and financial claims, explaining,

"He was, like, accusing me, like, I never loved him, like, even when I was in Panama. And now he did, like, a crazy math, adding, like, a bunch of, like, wedding and immigration, and, like, I owe him $75,000."

Michelle responded, expressing that she felt "bad" for Jasmine, indicating support during the discussion.

Steps were discussed to protect Jasmine and the baby

The conversation also focused on potential solutions to Jasmine’s concerns. Michelle suggested seeking professional advice, saying,

"We need to do what's best for the baby. We need to do what's best for you. But I do believe that we really need to talk with somebody, a lawyer, so we can understand what we can do. And I think that will make you feel better."

During the phone talk, Michelle kept on encouraging Jasmine by saying to her that she should always remember that she will be in her "favor," which means support and help. Jasmine, in return, thanked Michelle.

The scene also showed Jasmine reflecting on the phone talk, conveying her sentiments concerning the pregnancy and confiding in others, saying,

"I never thought that an open marriage would get myself into this. I'm super afraid of being deported. I'm afraid I'll go to prison. And on top of that, it's not just me, but I'm pregnant. It doesn't look good for me. I haven't done anything."

Stay tuned for more updates.