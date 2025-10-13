Who killed Rebecca? The Woman in Cabin 10 ending explained

The Woman in Cabin 10 © Netflix

The Woman in Cabin 10, released on October 10, 2025, is a psychological thriller film based on Ruth Ware’s 2016 bestselling novel of the same name. The Simon Stone-directed film stars Keira Knightley as investigative journalist Laura “Lo” Blacklock. After Lo sees a woman thrown overboard on a luxury yacht, everyone denies it happened, creating a mystery. Lo discovers unknown truths that lead to dangerous confrontations as she investigates.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Woman in Cabin 10. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Lo goes on a high-profile cruise assignment on the luxurious superyacht Aurora Borealis in the film. Her peaceful journey turns dark when she meets the mysterious woman in Cabin 10. The investigation reveals a twisted conspiracy and answers the question of who killed Rebecca.

The murder is part of a plot to replace the yacht owner's wife with a doppelgänger and steal her fortune. By the end of the film, Rebecca's death is linked to Anne Bullmer's staged murder and Carrie's reluctant involvement in a deadly conspiracy.

Who was thrown overboard in The Woman in Cabin 10

Lo Blacklock boards the Aurora Borealis for a high-profile cruise. After arriving, she finds Cabin 10 and meets a blonde woman she doesn't recognize. Lo is confused as the woman leaves quickly. Later that night, Lo hears a scream and sees a woman thrown overboard. Lo's claims are dismissed after reporting that no one was missing from the boat.

The terrifying events at Cabin 10 continue. Lo becomes suspicious after finding a blood smear on the balcony, missing photos, and strange passenger and crew behavior. In Cabin 10, she meets a doppelgänger of Anne Bullmer, the yacht's owner's wife.

The scheme behind Anne’s Death

Lo discovers Richard Bullmer's evil plot as her suspicions grow. Terminally ill Anne planned to donate her wealth. Richard staged her death at sea and replaced her with Carrie, who resembled Anne, to claim her fortune. Lo discovers that the woman she saw in Cabin 10 was Carrie, a hired impersonator.

Lo finds that the real Anne discovered the scheme and confronted Richard and Carrie, unraveling the plot. Anne was accidentally killed in a fight. Not wanting his plan to fail, Richard pushed Anne overboard. Carrie reluctantly agreed to continue the charade as Anne for the rest of the voyage, feeling trapped by Richard's manipulation.

The yacht's strange events are explained by this. Lo gathers evidence to reveal the truth, but Richard's forces, including his hired doctor, try to silence her. After a terrifying doctor visit, Lo barely survives.

The final confrontation with Richard Bullmer

In the final act of The Woman in Cabin 10, Lo confronts Richard at a yacht gala. Lo interrupts Richard's speech and reveals his nefarious plan using the evidence she has gathered, including Anne's speech about donating her fortune to charity. Richard tries to silence Lo and threatens Carrie with a knife to protect his scheme.

Richard escapes with Carrie after a tense standoff with the yacht's security. Lo insists on following. Lo strikes Richard with a hatchet as he flees with Carrie, killing him. Lo returns to shore and publishes her exposé about Anne's legacy and the yacht events, while Carrie rebuilds her life without Richard.

Lo’s return and final exposé

Lo resumes journalism after the battle. The yacht's true events are revealed in her exposé. Her article honors Anne's philanthropy and Richard's greed-related death. Lo also pays tribute to her ex-boyfriend Ben, who saved her life. Meanwhile, Carrie reunites with her daughter and starts a new life without Richard's manipulations. Lo triumphs after the ordeal, revealing the truth and honoring Anne.

The Woman in Cabin 10 is available to stream on Netflix.