Where was The Woman in Cabin 10 filmed? All filming locations explored

Explore the stunning shooting locations of the Keira Knightley-starrer mystery thriller movie, ‘The Woman In Cabin 10’.

Netflix is back with another compelling psychological thriller titled The Woman in Cabin 10. This movie promises to immerse the audience in a world of opulence, intrigue, and growing anxiety. It takes place on a lavish cruise liner, centres on a travel journalist whose ideal assignment takes a terrifying turn after she sees what she thinks is a murder.

The mystery thriller provides more than just suspense as it shocks the audience at every step. It tells the tale of a journalist’s frantic quest to get the truth before it's too late.

The Woman In Cabin 10: Cast, plot and trailer

Keira Knightley stars in The Woman in Cabin 10.



The Woman in Cabin 10, a mystery thriller directed by Simon Stone, is based on Ruth Ware's best-selling book of the same name. Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, David Ajala, Art Malik, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kaya Scodelario, David Morrissey, Daniel Ings, and Gitte Witt are among the notable cast members of the film, which stars Keira Knightley in the lead role. Netflix will launch this terrifying journey on October 10, 2025.

After receiving a normal travel job to cover a luxury cruise ship's premiere voyage, a writer discovers a passenger has gone overboard late at night. She is compelled to doubt everything and put herself in danger to find out what transpired that evening after the cruise personnel tells her that every guest is safe. Originally intended to be a simple task, it becomes a high-risk maritime adventure.

As she learns more about what actually transpired that evening, she starts to doubt her own rationality and the reliability of everyone on board.

The Woman In Cabin 10: Shoot location

In September 2024, filming got underway at Portland Harbour in Dorset, England. The exterior shots of the boat launching and docking were heavily reliant on this historic seaside location.

Later, continuing the shooting, several places were covered in the movie, which include -

A private mansion in the village of Harrietsham called Fairbourne Reservoir East served as the location for several sequences in the film The Woman in Cabin 10. A contemporary, industrial-style house was built in 2012 on the site of this old reservoir. Seasons 4 and 5 of the Netflix series Black Mirror have been filmed there, making it a prominent site in England.

The crew relocated to the Scottish Highlands' Glen Affric for shots that were filmed away from the yacht. In Hjørundfjorden, Norway, wide and aerial images were used to convey the eerie expanse of the journey.

The Woman In Cabin 10 is all set to release on October 10, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

