The Woman in Cabin 10 soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the movie

"The Woman In Cabin 10" Film Premiere LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: (L to R) Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, David Ajala, Keira Knightley and Daniel Ings attend the premiere of "The Woman In Cabin 10" at BAFTA Piccadilly on September 25, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)

Netflix’s The Woman in Cabin 10, released on October 10, 2025, is a psychological thriller adapted from Ruth Ware’s 2016 novel. Directed by Simon Stone, it stars Keira Knightley as Laura Lo Blacklock, a journalist who witnesses a woman thrown overboard on a luxury superyacht owned by Richard Bullmer.

The film’s cast includes Hannah Waddingham, Kaya Scodelario, Guy Pearce, David Ajala, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Morrissey. Benjamin Wallfisch, known for Alien: Romulus and Blade Runner 2049, composed the original musical score, while songs like Pearl Jam’s Animal and Just Mustard’s We Were Just Here amplify key moments.

The Woman in Cabin 10 follows Lo as she investigates a mysterious crime on a superyacht, facing disbelief from the elite passengers. In contrast to the novel, which emphasizes Lo's vulnerability and drinking issues, the film focuses on class and power dynamics through Lo's outsider status, set against the backdrop of rich guests.

Wallfisch’s score, full of dark strings and nighttime, builds on both the yacht’s claustrophobic discomfort and Lo’s intensifying paranoia. Carefully selected songs complement critical moments, such as Danny Tyler’s chaotic introduction or the unsettling ending. The music creates a transition in the film from a personal psychological struggle to a critique of privilege and deceit.

The Woman in Cabin 10: List of complete soundtrack

Strangers in the Night by Frank Sinatra (trailer song)

by Frank Sinatra (trailer song) Animal by Pearl Jam

by Pearl Jam The Gravedigger’s Song by Mark Lanegan Band

by Mark Lanegan Band Darlin’ Don’t by Stephen Fretwell

by Stephen Fretwell We Were Just Here by Just Mustard

In The Woman in Cabin 10, music plays a crucial role in establishing the film's atmosphere, as it conveys the isolation and paranoia of a superyacht lost at sea in the North Sea. The original score, composed by Benjamin Wallfisch, combines menacing string sweeps with subtle rhythmic electronic pulses to create a soundscape that tracks Lo's inner psychological struggle as she doubts her own reality while wrestling with the rejection of the yacht's rich elite.

The four songs included in the film are deliberately used to offer glimpses into character and story. For example Animal by Pearl Jam, with its raw, gritty power, introduces the washed-up rock star Danny Tyler (Paul Kaye), an ally of Bullmer who helps convey unpredictability from the very start. In contrast, we see that Just Mustard's "We Were Just Here" concludes the film on a ghostly note, highlighting the bittersweet resolution of the story.

The use of Frank Sinatra's "Strangers in the Night" as part of the trailer also seeks to create tension through the juxtaposition of a smooth, nostalgic tune with the dark, contemporary thriller elements of the film.

Fans can watch The Woman in Cabin 10 on Netflix.

