Is The Woman in Cabin 10 based on real-life events? Explained

The Woman in Cabin 10 © Netflix

The Woman in Cabin 10 was released on October 10, 2025 on Netflix. Viewers are left wondering whether the plot is based on true events. However, the answer is no. For the novel, written by Ruth Ware, the author did draw on themes from real-world situations, but the events in the book are fictional.

Ware was influenced by recurring media stories in the 2014-2015 period, which highlighted feelings of vulnerability, particularly on cruise ships. The novel’s suspenseful narrative plays on fears that are often amplified for women, yet it is purely a product of Ware’s imagination.

The storyline talks about British journalist Laura "Lo" Blacklock. During her stay, she witnesses a woman being thrown overboard. However, when Lo reports this to the crew, they dismiss her claims. No one believes her, and all the passengers and crew are accounted for.

What are the differences between the The Woman in Cabin 10 Storyline and the Book?

The Woman in Cabin 10 stars Laura "Lo" Blacklock, a journalist who is covering a big event on a luxury yacht. Lo, a seasoned investigative journalist, is supposed to cover a cancer charity event, but she sees a woman thrown overboard at night. Lo's claims are not believed because all of the passengers are accounted for and the mysterious woman is not known. Lo's fight for the truth starts the race to find out what really happened.

In the movie, Lo is an award-winning investigative journalist. In the book, she works at a travel magazine and feels stuck. The yacht is in both books and movies, but the movie is more about Richard Bullmer, the yacht's owner, and his charity work. The movie is mostly about Richard's wife Anne's Lyngstad Foundation. In the movie, Ben, Lo's ex-boyfriend, has a different fate, and the woman's twist in Cabin 10 is much more dramatic.

This story is still about Lo's fight against a conspiracy that no one believes, even though she knows the truth. The movie makes this point by downplaying Lo's mental health, while the book talks about anxiety and depression. The film shows Lo as strong and the main character who has to figure out the mystery on her own in order to give viewers power.

Plot of The Woman in Cabin 10

Lo Blacklock boards the Aurora Borealis superyacht to start The Woman in Cabin 10. She is excited to cover a cancer research charity event hosted by wealthy Richard Bullmer and his wife Anne. Her excitement turns to terror when she sees a woman in Cabin 10 being thrown overboard. Lo immediately reports the incident, but no one believes her. Her claims are denied by security, and the yacht's passengers are found, suggesting she imagined everything.

Strange events, like a threatening note on her spa-room mirror, make Lo skeptical. Lo cannot ignore what she saw, despite her growing fear. She discovers a shocking truth: Cabin 10's original occupant was not the woman who fell overboard. Lo saw a hired doppelgänger of Anne. Richard Bullmer hired Carrie to replace his sick wife and get her to sign over her fortune. Carrie, a poor single mother, is forced into the role and becomes involved in a murder and deception plot.

Lo becomes more at risk as she investigates the conspiracy. Lo is physically attacked while investigating, but she refuses to stop. She reveals the shocking murder of Anne and the plot to steal her wealth. Lo and Carrie team up to stop Richard, ending in a thrilling Norwegian fundraising gala. Lo confronts Richard and reveals his full crime. The film ends with Lo and Carrie escaping Richard, and Lo returning to her career renewed and wiser.

Lo fights to prove she's not crazy despite everyone's dismissal, creating tension. Many women fear being gaslit, which the story explores. Lo's story of survival, determination, and justice keeps viewers engaged throughout.

The Woman in Cabin 10 is available to stream on Netflix.