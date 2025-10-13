"Like she had no choice in the matter" - 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Jasmine for acting like the "victim"

Jasmine and Matt (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 returned with a new episode on October 12, 2025.

Titled You're Not a Kid Anymore, Dorothy, it showcased Jasmine visiting a lawyer and learning about the seriousness of Gino’s allegations and deportation threat.

As soon as she discovered that Gino could be presumed the father of the child due to their ongoing legal marriage, she began to stress.

Moreover, Jasmine was told that her child would not earn the U.S. citizenship if she were to be deported during her pregnancy.

While speaking to the cameras, Jasmine projected herself as the victim, while blaming Gino for everything that happened to her.

“Gino thinks he owns me because he brought me here and decides if I stay or not. And I’m sick and tired of him believing that and making me feel that way,” she said.

Jasmine feared being kicked out of the country like a “bad rotten apple.” She eventually broke down in tears worried about her child and her future in the country.

She eventually turned to Matt for help, asking him to make sure she and her child were safe.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans on X reacted to Jasmine’s breakdown, criticizing her for portraying herself as the victim, when she made conscious life choices on her own.

“Jasmine acting like the victim. Saying she was brought to the US. Like she had no choice in the matter,” a netizen commented.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? viewers refused to sympathize with Jasmine, saying she was facing the consequences of her own actions.

“Jasmine keeps saying she never did anything wrong. She is sitting here pregnant by another man. Saying she never did anything wrong,” a fan wrote.

“Jasmine is calling Gino is the master manipulator in this situation when she came here on a K1visa to marry Gino but is living with & pregnant by another man. BUT its all Gino tho,” another one commented.

“I know Jasmine is not talking about "I trusted someone who she should not have trusted"?? WHO YOURSELF While she sits there pregnant by another man outside her marriage with young churrren she left in Panama!!” an X user reacted.

Other fans of the show expressed a similar sentiment.

“There is literally no argument anybody can make that would make me feel any sort of sympathy towards Jasmine. F**k out of here with your blubbering fake crying a**” a person wrote.

“This seems like the 1st time that Jasmine and Matt have suffer the consequences of their actions. If you both feel like you've done nothing wrong, why haven't ANY OF YOU told your parents??? Riddle me that,” another one commented.

“Jasmine tryna act like a victim . And we are all just sitting here looking at her like,” a fan posted.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Matt vows to do everything in his power to protect Jasmine and their daughter

During a private conversation with Jasmine, Matt stated that rather than running away from his problems, he was choosing to step up and be there for his daughter.

Although he was scared, he vowed to do his best and “fix it.”

“Whether he tries to deport you or file something, I swear to you, I will waste more energy, time, and money than he will ever be able to in court,” Matt mentioned.

In a separate confessional, Jasmine said that although she felt weak and exhausted, she had to be strong for her daughter.

However, she did not know where to draw that strength from.

Stay tuned for more updates.