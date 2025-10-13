Why was NYC Columbus Day parade cancelled? Reason explained

People participate in the annual 79th Annual Columbus Day Parade on Fifth Avenue on October 9, 2023 in New York City. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams marched in the parade, which is recognized as the world's largest celebration of Italian American heritage. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

The historic Columbus Day parade, which takes place annually in New York, was cancelled. The parade, originally scheduled for October 13, will not be rescheduled.

The Columbus Day parade has been cancelled due to the State of Emergency declared by New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday, October 12, as reported by The New York Post. The emergency, declared because of the damage expected to occur in the wake of extreme weather warnings, applies to the boroughs of New York City, in addition to the counties of Suffolk, Westchester and Nassau, notes the news outlet. A State of Emergency has also been issued for the state of New Jersey.

According to the Governor's office, the extreme weather conditions affecting the area include a coastal flood warning, which remains in effect from Sunday to 8 p.m. on Monday. The South Shore of Long Island and Jamaica Bay are also susceptible to coastal flooding.

The Governor’s office also shared that high wind warnings are in place for Eastern Suffolk County, with advisories issued for other parts of the area, including Long Island, New York City, and Southern Westchester County.

While announcing that she had placed a State of Emergency, Governor Hochul wrote on X,

“Due to the ongoing nor’easter, I’m declaring a State of Emergency for NYC, Long Island, & Westchester. We’re ready to assist local partners as damaging winds & heavy rain move in, with the potential for flooding & power outages. Stay vigilant & take steps now to prepare.”

A nor’easter is a storm that impacts North America’s East Coast. According to the Department of Commerce, the storm, which forms roughly within 100 miles of the coast of New Jersey and Georgia, creates a low-pressure system, bringing rain, floods, winds and snow to the area.

In wake of the State of Emergency, the Columbus Citizens Foundation, which organizes the Columbus Day parade, announced its cancellation

In a statement obtained by Fox 5 NY, the Columbus Citizens Foundation made a reference to Governor Hochul’s declaration and said,

“Due to the Governor’s declaration of a State of Emergency this evening in response to the dangerous weather conditions brought on by the Nor’easter, including high winds, heavy rain and flooding in surrounding areas, we must cancel the 81st Annual Columbus Day Parade for the safety of all participants and viewers.”

According to FOX 5 NY, the organizers also stated that the parade would not be rescheduled and would return only in 2026. The statement continued,

“While we cannot reschedule this year’s parade, we look forward to seeing everyone at our 82nd annual parade in 2026.”

The Columbus Day parade takes pride in showcasing Italian American heritage through its annual celebration on the streets of New York City. The webpage of the Columbus Citizens Foundation shares the intention behind the celebration:

“The October annual Columbus Day Parade is a vibrant tribute to Italian American culture and heritage, joyously celebrated on the streets of New York. Tricolor flags wave as marching bands and floats traverse the festive atmosphere…The Parade is always a wonderful event that honors the roots, diversity, and unity of the Italian American community, and their importance to the very foundation – past and present – of America itself.”

According to The New York Post, the Columbus Day parade was instituted as a one-time national celebration in 1892, marking the 400th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’s voyage to the Americas by the then-President, Benjamin Harrison. The celebration was a response to increasingly tense Italian American sentiments after the 1891 lynchings of 11 Italian American men.