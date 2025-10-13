Who is Pastor Jeffrey Johnson’s son? Eastern Star Church’s new lead pastor defends father’s arrest over domestic battery charge

Pastor Jeffrey Johnson Jr. is the current lead pastor of Eastern Star Church, Indianapolis (Image via YouTube/Eastern Star Church)

Senior Pastor Jeffrey Johnson Sr., known for his longstanding association with Eastern Star Church in Indianapolis, was arrested over a domestic battery charge on Saturday, October 11.

His son, the current lead pastor, revealed the news during a Sunday congregation service. Jeffrey Johnson Jr. spoke about the domestic dispute escalating due to his brother’s emotional and mental struggles and said in his father’s defense during his speech. He also reflected upon the troubles that many families face due to mental health challenges.

As mentioned, Pastor Jeffrey Johnson, Jr., also known as Pastor Jay, serves as the current lead pastor of Eastern Star Church. He is an alumnus of Paine College and Morehouse School of Religion, Interdenominational Theological Center. Jeffrey has a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications and a Master of Divinity in Hermeneutics.

Johnson Jr. was formerly the senior pastor of Indianapolis-based Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to his current role at the Eastern Star Church, Pastor Jay serves as an advisory board member of the IC3 Issachar Church Conference. Furthermore, he has also authored a book titled “A Story to Tell: A 40-Day Focus on Your Walk With God.”

On the personal front, Jeffrey Johnson Jr. is married to Janelle Rae, with whom he shares three sons, Dylan Kyle, Jeffrey Allen III and Jeremiah August Raymond. Janelle, a graduate of Indiana University Indianapolis, has over 15 years of experience working in events and the tourism industry, according to easternstarchurch.org.

The mother of three is currently the destination experience manager at Visit Indy, having previously worked for Radio One and the Indiana Black Expo. Currently, Janelle is also pursuing a master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy at Christian Theological Seminary.

Pastor Jeffrey Johnson II addressed his father’s arrest and defended him during a congregation on Sunday

Following a dispute at his home, Pastor Johnson Sr. was arrested and booked for domestic battery on Saturday at the Hamilton County Jail. Jeffery Johnson Jr. addressed his father’s arrest during a message to the Eastern Star Church congregation. The new lead pastor mentioned honoring his dad’s work and sacrifices, while acknowledging his absence.

He talked about his brother’s emotional and mental challenges and added:

“Last night, he became verbally aggressive towards my mother. And as a loving husband and father would, my dad intervened to protect my mom and calm the situation.”

Johnson Jr. shared that his father called the police in an effort to de-escalate the situation, seek help for his brother, and ensure everyone’s safety. The pastor stated that the officials took his dad into custody. Jeffrey Johnson Jr. continued:

“Now, I wanna be clear, at no time did my father harm my mother nor my brother. As always he stood to protect her, while also loving my brother and trying to protect and help him as well. This deeply personal family matter underscores the silent troubles that many families face when dealing with mental health challenges.”

During his heartfelt speech, the pastor asked the attendees to keep praying for his family, while also respecting their privacy. As Johnson Jr. continued to praise his father, he received a massive applause from the crowd.