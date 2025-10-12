Who is Pastor Jeffrey Johnson and why was he arrested? Allegations explored as son issues statement

Indianapolis pastor Jeffrey Johnson has been arrested. (Image via Instagram/@pastorjajohnson)

Indianapolis pastor Jeffrey Johnson Sr. was arrested on Saturday, October 11. He is facing a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

According to arrest records, the pastor was booked into Hamilton County Jail and is currently being held without bail. He is to be presented at the Hamilton County Magistrate Court, but no date has been posted yet.

Johnson Sr. specialized in Religion and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bishop College in Dallas, Texas. He also attended Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis.

He became a pastor at the Eastern Star Church on April 7, 1988, when he was 17. During his leadership at the church, the establishment garnered over 17,000 members.

Pastor Jeffrey Johnson Sr. was honored with several doctoral degrees and community awards. In 2012, Black Christian News Network awarded him the 'Best Pulpiteer'. He also authored some books, including Life Illustrated: Daily Thoughts For Your Daily Walk, Dialogue with My Sons, Dialogue with My Daughters, Dialogue with Single Parents, Song of Solomon, and The Making of a King.

Johnson Sr. is married to Lady Sharon A, and they share four sons.

Pastor Jeffrey Johnson Sr.'s son speaks about his arrest

Following his arrest, Jeffrey A. Johnson Jr., also known as Pastor Jay, addressed the matter to the church’s congregation on Sunday. Johnson Jr. is currently the lead pastor at the establishment. Taking to the podium, Pastor Jay addressed the members:

"We are grateful to honor the work and sacrifices of my father today."

He continued:

"My brother Jalen has been having some emotional and mental challenges. And last night, he became verbally oppressive towards my mother. And as a lovely husband and father would, my dad intervened to protect my mom and calm the situation."

Johnson Jr. said in an effort to de-escalate the situation, to get his brother the necessary help, and to ensure everyone's safety, his father reached out to the Fishers Police Department in Indiana for assistance.

However, Johnson Jr. said the Fishers Police arrested Pastor Jeffrey Johnson instead. He clarified:

"At no time did my father harm my mother, nor my brother."

Johnson Jr. claimed his father only tried to protect his mother while also trying to protect and get help for Jalen. Highlighting the need to tend to mental health challenges, Pastor Jay asked everyone to keep his family in their prayers. He also asked them to respect the family's privacy.

The church erupted in applause as Jeffrey Johnson Jr. said his father's arrest does not invalidate the work he has done for the church over several decades.