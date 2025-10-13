Gelato 101 Encinitas GoFundMe raises over $5,000 after truck crashes into beloved California ice cream shop, injuring child

The storefront of Gelato 101 Encinitas (Image via Instagram/@gelato101encinitas)

Gelato 101 Encinitas, a California-based ice cream shop popular among San Diego residents, recently had to shut down temporarily after a truck crashed into its premises. More notably, a young child who was present at the shop was injured in the incident, as per Fox5 San Diego.

The injured child was taken to the Rady Children’s Hospital after the accident, where he is recuperating from a broken arm at present. Patrons and supporters of the ice cream shop have enthusiastically responded to a fundraiser that has been organised to help the ice cream shop meet the costs of repair that have come about as a result of the accident.

The fundraiser is being hosted on the online platform GoFundMe. According to the website, the fundraiser, organized by Elia Arato on behalf of David Arato, the founder of Gelato 101, has already raised $5,000 for the shop.

The plea for donations lists the “overwhelming costs” of undoing the damages as the reason for organising the fundraiser. The plea for donations also mentions that the funds would help Gelato 101 Encinitas support its staff during this perilous period of rebuilding the beloved ice cream joint.

The plea for donations on GoFundMe states,

“Our beloved local gelato shop in Encinitas was struck by a truck, causing major damage to the building and injuring a young customer. The shop has had to close temporarily to rebuild. Repairs, equipment and furniture replacement, and staff support come with overwhelming costs.”

The fundraiser posted on the website goes on to detail the particular ways in which donations would help Gelato 101 Encinitas. The post about the fundraiser added:

“Your donation will help with: Building and equipment repairs, Support for the affected staff, Reopening costs, Refurnishing costs.”

The fundraiser also cited the immense significance that Gelato 101 holds for the residents of San Diego. Underlying the local significance of the ice cream joint, the fundraiser post mentioned:

“This isn’t just a dessert spot—it’s a community staple where families gather, teens work their first jobs, and locals celebrate everyday moments. It is also a family-owned business that supports a local Encinitas family.”

About Gelato 101 Encinitas

According to the company’s website, gelato101.com, the iconic San Diego ice cream shop drew its initial inspiration from Bottega Italiana, an ice cream joint founded by David Arato, Luca Guerrieri and Antonella Ragazzi in Seattle in 2003.

Gelato 101 was founded by David Arato when he moved to Encinitas in 2019, according to What Now San Diego.

David Arato possesses a deep appreciation for Encinitas. While sharing his thoughts after he launched the first store in San Diego County, Arato said (via gelato101.com),

“When my wife and I started a family, Encinitas was where we wanted to be. I cannot imagine a better place for our family to live, and we wish to be part of this community in every way we can."

As of 2025, there are three outlets of the iconic ice cream shop in San Diego.