Reese’s Puffs Rolls Out Dark Chocolate Flavor for Peanut Butter Lovers

Reese’s Puffs drops a bold dark chocolate version - right when grocery shelves heat up with retro vibes. Since classics like Cinnamon Toast Crunch PB and vintage Fruity Pebbles made surprise returns, breakfast fans got hit with wave after wave of must-try packages.

This time, Reese’s jumps in with a deeper cocoa kick to its old-school recipe, handing chocoholics another excuse to grab that trusty cereal bowl.

Reese’s Puffs debuts bold Dark Chocolate flavor with new neon “After Dark” packaging

Reese’s Puffs is stepping into fresh ground with a Dark Chocolate version - this shake-up marks one of the biggest changes in years. Instead of just a sweet peanut butter taste, it mixes in bold cocoa notes pulled from Hershey’s dark chocolate, spicing up the old-school mix in a way fans haven’t gotten since '94.

People aren’t just eating this at breakfast anymore; General Mills noticed folks are grabbing it later in the day, especially as dark chocolate becomes more popular across Reese’s products.

Alongside the new flavor comes a flashy "Reese's After Dark" package lit up with neon art, sneaky little drawings, and fun details meant to grab attention on the shelf. This darker take hits stores everywhere this month, sitting right beside the classic kind and giving eaters something bolder when they wander down the cereal row.

Reese’s Puffs Dark Chocolate is hitting stores across the country, grabbing eyes fast, thanks to dark chocolate’s rising appeal - while also fitting right into how people now eat cereal whenever they feel like it. Shoppers who’ve seen it early seem keen to try this version, especially since it's the biggest flavor change in years.

The deeper cocoa taste stands out, paired with a fresher box design that links up with what fans already love about Reese’s lately. This one’s likely to fly off shelves when folks want something different but still comfy in the morning.

