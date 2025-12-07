“He was virulently anti-Trump”: Gene Simmons at Oval Office accepting Kennedy Center honor triggers divided reactions online

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 06: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) presents musician Gene Simmons (R) of the rock band KISS a medal for the 2025 Kennedy Center Honorees during a medal presentation in the Oval Office of the White House on December 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. The 2025 Kennedy Center honorees are Sylvester Stallone, George Strait, the rock band KISS, Gloria Gaynor, and Michael Crawford. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

President Trump hosted the 2025 Kennedy Center Honorees, including Gene Simmons and his Kiss bandmates, at the Oval Office on Saturday, December 7.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and other awardees also posed with POTUS, with the official White House X handle posting multiple photos of the gathering. @PapiTrumpo, a Trump parody account, also shared one of the pictures, triggering polarizing reactions from netizens.

A user questioned the authenticity of the picture, claiming that Gene Simmons is anti-Trump:

“What is Gene Simmons doing in the Oval Office with Trump? He was virulently anti-Trump. Is this picture AI?”

Another user attacked Gene Simmons and his former bandmate Paul Stanley for their pro-vaccination stance:

“F gene Simmons and Paul Stanley. Did you all forget their stance on COVID? They wanted you dead if not vaxed!”

One user was more concerned about the Kiss reunion:

“Is Trump getting the band back together???”

Another picture capturing a moment between Trump, Simmons, and Stanley also went viral and was shared by popular conservative account @GuntherEagleman. The MAGA influencer described the photo as “iconic,” sparking various reactions from his followers.

Netizens left divided after President Trump honors Gene Simmons at the Oval Office

Gunther Eagleman labeled POTUS’ picture with the Kiss bandmates as iconic, but it garnered varying reactions from many on X. Many of his followers hyped the moment and hailed the Rock and Roll legends.

“Incredible! Real entertainers, real respect, real American culture, all back in the White House where it belongs,” a user wrote.

“This is so cool. The president is an excellent host …,” another user hailed the 47th POTUS.

“I would just love a chance to shake his hand. They're so fortunate,” one Trump fan asserted.

“That’s amazing! MAGA needs to go listen to their music BIG LEAGUE!,” another one wrote.

Many netizens also pointed out Gene Simmons' past criticism of Trump. A user wrote:

“I thought they hated Trump? Simmons, anyway?”

Another user remarked:

“FFS stop already. Gene Simmons is a HUGE MAGA and Trump hater.”

One user added:

“I thought Gene hated our Prez? But our Prez has the ability to engage with anyone whether they like him or not. The GOAT... our GOAT.”

Another one added:

“Gene Simmons hates us doesn’t he?”

The comments from MAGA supporters referenced various statements made by The Celebrity Apprentice star. According to Rolling Stone, Gene Simmons was initially quite tolerant of Donald Trump’s policies, but became a critic by the end of his first term. In 2021, the musician refuted Trump’s allegations of voter fraud and wrote on X:

“60 courts in various states and 60 Judges (including Pres Trump appointed Judges) UNANIMOUSLY, and without exception, dismissed ALL allegations of a rigged election..and that Includes Trump appointed US Attorney General Bill Barr!!!”

In August of that year, he took a pro-COVID-19 vaccination stance and blamed the Trump administration for the situation. He said in an interview with Yahoo:

“The gentleman who was in office, the former president, I knew before, and it's the same person I knew before the political world. The stripes of the tiger don't change.”

Simmons continued:

“And the unfortunate thing is that, look, we all lie to some extent, but what happened in the last four years was just beyond anything I ever thought imaginable for people who have lots of power — not just him, but the administration, everybody…. all these QAnon people.”

While Gene Simmons continued to express his criticism of Trump openly, he hasn’t made many such statements in recent years.