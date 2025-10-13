What happened to Rod Wave? Singer drops new music video following months-long mental health break

Rapper Rod Wave performs onstage during his Last Lap tour at State Farm Arena on December 5, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia (Image via Getty)

Rod Wave has returned with a new music video after a 10-month hiatus. Directed by Jerry Production, the official MV of Leavin was released on the American rapper and singer's official YouTube channel on Sunday, October 12.

The 2-minute 59-second video features Rod Wave rapping in what appears to be a large mansion at night.

Rod Wave drops first music video for new single “Leavin” after 10-month mental health break 🙏🏾pic.twitter.com/ym8gVEyDyr — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) October 13, 2025

Meanwhile, the MV also sparked a wave of reactions from fans, with one writing:

"Rod Wave's return is a testament to the power of taking time for mental health, his music always felt so raw and honest."

"Rod Wave Dropped Some new s*it and your dates WE THERE!!!!!!!" another user wrote.

"rod wave going on tour YESSSS I’m finna cry🥺🥺😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 i been waiting on this," another user commented.

The Great Gatsby rapper opened up about his break at the beginning of this year, stating that he planned to travel the world and focus on other personal goals.

"Gonna travel, See the world, Find love, Raise kids, Prolly go back to school, Last lap was smooth, Hell of a journey. Thank you all ©deehithouse," he wrote on social media.

He continued:

"To the rest of y'all drag my name, Talk about me like a dog, Constantly speaking on me, bashing me, and what make me happy, I don't fw you. To the real fans that love Me thank you. This ain't goodbye, it's simply see u later, keep your head up, and remember long as you got music you're not alone ... Till we meet again."

He also shared love for his supporters:

"To all my real fans, thank you, and I love you, and I hope all the sh*t we've been through, you finally heal."

Meanwhile, the singer also revealed his new tour, The Redemption Experience Tour, set to begin on December 7 in Los Angeles, CA, and conclude on January 2 in Miami, FL.

Rod Wave opens up about mental health

In a 2023 interview with Billboard, Rod Wave opened up about being compared to music star Taylor Swift.

"Being compared to Taylor Swift, you can’t even wrap your head around that kind of s**t. I remember ninth grade, being on my school bus listening to 'Blank Space.' Being in these conversations, it don’t really hit you. I was just on the sidelines. Now, I’m really in the game. I went from the nosebleeds to the franchise player of the team with three rings."

At the time of the interview, the singer, who has always been candid about his struggle with mental health, was in the midst of his Nostalgia Tour alongside Ari Lennox, G Herbo, Toosii and Eelmatic. A moment that sparked a lot of buzz was when the singer reenacted the scene from his Come See Me music video, where he jumps off a high-rise building in a moment of emotional vulnerability.

During the interview, the rapper clarified that "it was from a dream I had."

"When I come out, walk onstage and look at [the ladder], it's really to show people, 'Don't get up and do that when you can do this. You don't know where life can take you.' I'm walking out to a whole arena full of people looking back up at me. Imagine [if] I would’ve [gone through with committing suicide]. I would’ve never made it to this part. There’s a whole meaning behind it — a bigger picture," he said.

In other news, Rod Wave's new music video comes a few months after he was arrested and hit with multiple charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, pointing a gun at someone, criminal damage to property, reckless conduct, and tampering with evidence. According to USA Today, the rapper was arrested on May 20 and was taken into custody in Fulton County, Georgia. He was released on bond the same day.

The following day, his attorneys, Drew Findling and Marissa Goldber, released a statement claiming "there is no truth to these charges."

"Rod Green was a victim of a burglary and committed no crimes. How he was even charged as a result of this situation is incomprehensible. This will absolutely be resolved favorably to Mr. Green," the statement added.

The incident report obtained by the outlet states that Rod and his girlfriend were victims of a burglary that occurred at their Georgia residence on April 21. Per reports, he was arrested in connection with the incident.

Stream Leavin on Rod Wave's official YouTube channel.