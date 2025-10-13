Viral sensation from Humans of New York, Stephanie "Tanqueray" Johnson dies at 81

Stephanie “Tanqueray” Johnson, Viral Humans of New York Personality, Dies at 81 (Image via Instagram / @humansofny)

Stephanie "Tanqueray" Johnson, known to many for her viral story on Humans of New York (HONY), has died at the age of 81. HONY shared the news of her death on Sunday, October 12, mentioning that she had a severe stroke.

"We’ve lost a legend. Stephanie ‘Tanqueray’ Johnson passed away last night after suffering a severe stroke. She will be most remembered for holding the world in thrall with her no-holds-barred storytelling about life as a burlesque dancer in the 1970’s. Stephanie was a complicated person. Her public persona was irresistibly charismatic. Yet behind the scenes I’ve rarely met somebody who had such difficulty with close relationships," the Humans of New York Instagram account.

New York City plans to hold a public tribute to honor her memory on Friday, October 17. They will turn Grand Central Terminal’s main concourse into a space to recognize her achievements and remember the mark she left behind. The event will gather people touched by her story and fans of her work.

Stephanie Tanqueray Johnson: Viral Humans of New York Star remembered

Johnson gained recognition after telling her story as a burlesque dancer from the 1970s, a tale that captured hearts across the world. HONY founder Brandon Stanton first shared her account where she spoke about her life as a young Black woman working in New York City's entertainment scene. Her story struck a chord with millions, revealing both her vibrant personality and the struggles she went through in her personal life.

Over the years, Johnson’s story evolved into a broader project. With Stanton’s support, she transformed her experiences into a book in 2022, further cementing her influence and the widespread reach of her narrative. The story offered a glimpse into her early life, including her experiences in mob-owned clubs.

Though people admired Johnson for her sharp humor and magnetic personality, stories from HONY highlighted the layers of her personality. Friends and colleagues remembered her as someone who faced difficulties forming close bonds, juggling global admiration with a sense of deep isolation at times.

Stephanie "Tanqueray" Johnson built a legacy as a storyteller whose life connected with people of all ages. She used her honest stories, public talks, and writing to offer insights about strength, imagination, and the challenges of human experiences.