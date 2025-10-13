Trump says he doesn't believe he is going to heaven after death even after trying to end the Ukraine war

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 22: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump looks on during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The annual four day conference geared toward energizing and connecting conservative youth hosts some of the country's leading conservative politicians and activists. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

While talking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday (October 12), Donald Trump admitted to have less prospects of going to heaven after death. This popped up days after his dream of becoming a Nobel laureate did not come true this year. The statement by the President was given in response to Fox News' Peter Doocy's question.

Doocy addressed Trump and recalled a particular interview in which the President reportedly said that he hoped to end the war in Ukraine since that'd get him into heaven. Doocy then asked him to elaborate his stance at the moment. To this, Donald Trump replied by saying,

"I don't think there's anything going to get me in heaven, OK? I really don't. I think I'm not maybe heaven-bound. I may be in heaven right now as we fly an Air Force One. I'm not sure I'm going to be able to make heaven. But I've made life a lot better for a lot of people."

The video garnered thousands of views as Fox News posted the same as a tweet on X. Many even took to the platform in order to share their reactions on the President's statements. A lot of them complimented and praised him for being apparently honest with his take, during the interview.

What did President Donald Trump say about getting into heaven, while talking about ending the war in Ukraine?

As previously mentioned, Peter Doocy made a reference to a previous interview when Donald Trump talked about getting into heaven. For the unversed, this interview that Doocy was talking about, was with Fox News and happened in August.

At the time, the President said that he had personal motivation behind wanting to end the turmoil in Ukraine. At the time, he told the outlet,

"If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that's a pretty—I want to try and get to heaven if possible. I'm hearing I'm not doing well. I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole. If I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons."

According to reports by The Daily Beast, a few days after this August interview, an email by Trump's Super PAC popped up and the first line read: "Friend, I want to try and get to Heaven." Just last week, during a press conference held on October 6, 2025, Trump revealed his apparent reason of being good.

According to the President, being able to secure a spot in heaven had to be the only reason for someone to "be good." He even told the reporters,

"You know, there's no reason to be good. I wanna be good because you wanna prove to God you're good so you go to that next step, right?"

These remarks reportedly came as a reply after a reporter asked him about the new "America Prays" initiative by the White House. The initiative called for some major religious communities across the US to come together and pray for the betterment of the nation and its people.

Meanwhile, Maria Corina Machado, who won the Nobel Peace Prize this year, dedicated the victory to President Trump. He even reacted to this win and said that Machado called him and told him that he really deserved the prize.

For the unversed, Machado won the prize for promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and also to ensure a smooth shift from dictatorship to democracy there.