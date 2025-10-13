What is Portland's World Naked Bike Ride? Group organizes "emergency" rally to protest against ICE and Trump

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 11: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), officers arrest an undocumented Mexican immigrant during a raid in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn on April 11, 2018 in New York City. New York is considered a "sanctuary city" for undocumented immigrants, and ICE receives little or no cooperation from local law enforcement. ICE said that officers arrested 225 people for violation of immigration laws during the 6-day operation, the largest in New York City in recent years. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

On Sunday, October 12, crowds of Trump administration protestors, who have been gathering outside ICE's largest facility in Portland, organized an "emergency" edition of World Naked Bike Ride.

According to TravelPortland, the World Naked Bike Ride is an annual, volunteer-run cycling event that first started over two decades ago, in the summer of 2004. The event was demonstrated as a display of protest against the society's dependency on oil by promoting cycling.

Since 2004, every year, organizers behind this event pick a date during summers and a secret route that only the riders know about. As the riders gather at its beginning point, they get rid of their clothes and paint their naked bodies, preparing for the ride. It kicks off right after sunset, when crowds of naked riders cycle on streets that have been closed to cars by law enforcement.

The website also claims that while these nude bike riding events take place all over the world, the one that takes place in Portland is the largest. In 2019, it attracted a crowd of over 10,000 people.

The emergency naked bike ride scheduled over the weekend was an attempt of Portland's protestors to draw global attention toward President Trump's actions. This comes after he announced his decision to deploy troops of National Guards to Portland to quash protests an aid the ICE in its job.

In addition to cycling, the event also hosted speeches by local activists as well as organizers. To send a clearer message to the world, many of the riders had even painted phrases like "No one is legal on stolen land," "Kick yourself out - you're an immigrant too," and "We're cold, but not as cold as ICE" on their bodies.

​ Portland isn't the only city where Trump has deployed ICE raids

Portland's protests against the Trump administration and ICE's growth have led Trump to deploy National Guard troops to the city. But Oregon isn't the only state to be facing such action by the President.

Trump has also been trying to send the troops to Chicago in Illinois. However, an appeal made by his administration for the same was blocked in court for a second time last week.

Reacting to the court's decision, JD Vance has announced their willingness to "litigate this as much as we can."

According to NPR News, the President's administration has spoken about the necessity of federal forces in order to protect federal agents and keep crime under check.

On the other hand, leaders from these cities continue to put emphasis on the fact that National Guard troops are unnecessary, and in sending them, Trump's administration is overstepping its authority.

As the fate of Trump's appeal for sending National Guard troops to the cities is yet to be decided, the clashes between protestors and ICE agents continue to rage on. A Chicago journalist was arrested last week after throwing objects at a border patrol car, the DHS claimed, but was later released.