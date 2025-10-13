How did Halloween originate? Traditions, meaning, and more to know

The Origins and Meaning of Halloween (Photo by Erik Freeland/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images)

Halloween is celebrated every year on October 31 and stands out as a popular holiday in the United States. Costumes, candy, and spooky activities make it a favorite for many. People often use it as a chance to have fun with scary themes or join gatherings, but the holiday comes from a deeper history. It mixes old traditions with spiritual practices.

From its potential roots in Celtic culture to influences from Christianity, Halloween changed over the years. These changes shaped traditions like trick-or-treating, dressing up, and carving jack-o’-lanterns, which still entertain kids and adults today.

Halloween traditions: Origins and customs

Many Halloween traditions come from a blend of old stories, religious rituals, and local traditions. The idea of trick-or-treating, now a big part of how people celebrate, grew because of pranks in the early 1900s that turned into property damage in American cities. Giving candy to kids became a way to manage their excitement and turn it into a fun activity that brought people together.

Costumes, a key part of the holiday, became more popular. Though some connect them to old Celtic celebrations, kids in North America started dressing up in the 1920s. They often wore simple disguises like ghost sheets. Some historians think this tradition might have come from “belsnickeling,” a Christmas custom where children in costumes acted out short plays to get treats.

Some traditions, like cutting pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, come with their own stories. The tale of Stingy Jack, a man who fooled the devil and was cursed to wander the earth holding a turnip lantern, helped shape this practice. Pumpkins replaced turnips because they are easier to carve and more common.

Halloween celebrations also include parties in haunted houses, and spooky decorations. These activities keep the fun and eerie vibe of the holiday alive while tying it back to old traditions.

The Meaning of Halloween

The word “Halloween” comes from “All Hallows’ Eve,” meaning the evening before All Saints’ Day on November 1. People in Scotland were the first to use this term, with “hallow” translating to saint and “een” meaning evening. People kept vigils to honor departed souls and said prayers for those in purgatory.

The meaning of the holiday has numerous sources. As per today.com, scholars cite a connection with Samhain, a traditional Celtic festival marking the beginning of winter, though not all will hold this as a major connection. It was also affected by Christian traditions, All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, which were dedicated to the memory of the deceased.

The current Halloween day is a combination of all these concepts in honor of the dead with a playful creative touch in terms of costumes, decorations and celebrations.

Halloween is still evolving by incorporating a touch of dignity of its history, and an expression of modern happiness. Citizens also have fun by going trick-or-treating, dressing or telling spooky stories. It is still a significant cultural tradition uniting the past and the present.