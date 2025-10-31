“She was scared of the orange man”: Melania Trump comforting terrified child in tears during White House Halloween celebration sparks reactions online

Melania Trump and Donald Trump confirmed the Halloween Party in a press release (Image via Getty)

Melania Trump is trending on social media after a picture taken at the White House Halloween celebration on October 30, 2025, went viral. The event featured Donald Trump’s participation at the same time, distributing chocolates to children, as per the New York Post.

The latest viral photo shows Melania comforting a kid during the celebration. The child was reportedly feeling scared by the decorations and was in tears.

While the former model’s face was covered by her hair falling to the side, she was spotted getting down to speak to the kid.

A video from the celebration was also reshared on different platforms. It shows that the First Lady of the United States seemingly called the child.

She spoke to the kid for some time and handed her an item from the basket. The child then slowly walked away.

Melania Trump has not commented on anything related to the photo. However, social media platforms have been flooded with various responses.

One of them supposedly referred to the President of the United States, who was standing beside Melania, and wrote:

“She was scared of the orange man…”

The replies continued, where an individual directly claimed that the kid was scared of Donald Trump.

“She’s scared of Trump [laughing emojis]”, @JoJoFromJerz wrote on X .

Another person praised the way Melania Trump comforted the kid, saying that she is also a mother.

“She is a mother above all else. She raised a great son, Barron Trump”, @dadlift88 commented on X .

One of the replies featured a user describing the former First Lady Michelle Obama as a “decoration”, adding that it was that particular thing that scared the kid.

“Michelle would have been the Halloween decoration that scared the child”, @Kalvin_McClain stated .

An individual also appreciated Melania Trump for her actions. However, he also stated that he would like her to do “something important” based on the position she holds right now.

“Honestly, that’s very sweet, but I would like to see her actually do something important as the first lady for the second time around”, @justkeatingyou wrote .

Melania Trump and Donald Trump announced the party around a week ago

The White House event was organized shortly after the US President completed his trip to three different countries.

The New York Post stated that decorative items such as Halloween pumpkins were put at the White House South Portico.

Children of the administrative officials, along with others, including the military and law enforcement, were provided with candies as part of the celebration.

The kids appeared in different outfits resembling characters like superheroes and ghosts. Three of them also wore costumes of Donald Trump and Melania Trump.

The event was confirmed last week on Friday, October 24. A press release by the White House stated that even foster and adoptive families can get access.

Moreover, Halloween-themed singles and other songs were confirmed to be played during the party.