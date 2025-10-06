“Bad Bunny is more American than First Lady”: Melania Trump trends online over Navy 250 celebration speech amid Super Bowl controversy

First Lady Melania Trump takes the stage as she prepares to make remarks during the Navy 250 Celebration aboard the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier on October 5, 2025 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Following First Lady Melania Trump’s appearance and speech at the Navy’s 250th anniversary celebration on the Norfolk waterfront in Virginia, an event occurring amid intense scrutiny and conversations about Bad Bunny’s upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance, social media consumed itself with political and cultural commentary.

Many posts focused on Bad Bunny’s vocal opinions about America and American issues compared to Melania’s social persona.

At the occasion, Melania Trump was present next to President Donald Trump as she exited Marine One, dressed in a modern, aviation-themed outfit that consisted of a chocolate brown leather bomber jacket, white shirt, and blue jeans.

Her outfit invited comparison to the characters from Top Gun. In her comments, Melania honored the Navy and thanked those who served for their courage and sacrifice.

"Generations of sailors have kept America free because of your presence on the high seas... Your strength, bravery and sacrifice inspires us all," she said.

Although her appearance attracted notice for her elegance and presentation, some online critics of the First Lady's accent held that the way she spoke could be regarded as a negative part of her speech, with people finding it difficult to understand it. One X user wrote:

"Fun Fact: Bad Bunny is more of an American than Melania Trump."

"Bad Bunny speaks better English than Melania trump and he was born American. I thought she was asking: “Who we are, Navy?”" an X user stated.

"Wait, and y'all pissed about Bad Bunny performing at a sporting event because you can't understand his music? And rave about her addressing our Navy and you can't understand a thing she says," another remarked.

"Maybe Trump should deport Melania- She still can’t speak English and it’s been how many years?" criticized a user.

"MAGA- WE WANT ENGLISH ONLY! Melania Trump - hdudyebejdhdudghhdhdj hellhdhxydbeb PAPALATAMOO! MAGA- She is so classy," another quipped.

Bad Bunny's controversy involving upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance and his response

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has received backlash from conservative commentators, calling the Puerto Rican rapper and singer as anti-American, after being chosen as the Super Bowl LX halftime performer.

Trump supporters criticized the rapper for his comments about President Donald Trump and the fact that he did not include the continental US in his last concert tour because of the ICE raids that targeted Latino fans.

Even with the backlash, Bad Bunny is handling it all with humor and pride. Bad Bunny hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend and took on his critics, including Fox News, on air by playing a clip together of all the conservative commentators saying, "Bad Bunny is my favorite musician and he should be our next president."

Bad Bunny's monologue! pic.twitter.com/pjS0Ejckcg — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 5, 2025

He even remarked, in Spanish, how special it was to perform at the Super Bowl, especially for the Latino community.

"Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors... It’s more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it," he said.

While the First Lady's supporters stood up for her poise and love for the country, critics seized upon the opportunity to showcase rifts within America over issues of identity, immigration, and belonging.

As we near the Super Bowl, Bad Bunny's performance is said to create one of the more politically charged halftime shows in recent years, and somehow, Melania Trump has found herself in the middle of that cultural divide.